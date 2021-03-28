Graboyes: Telehealth as Commodity

When I worked in banking in the 1980s, commoditization was all the rage. Instead of your friendly personal banker, you did business via ATM or by telephone with some anonymous character in who-knows-where. For a while, people were alarmed by the impersonality of it all. Today, when you deposit a check while lying in bed, you reap the benefits of commoditization.

(2) Amazon announced its Amazon Care telehealth business is going national. No telling whether this endeavor will succeed. But Amazon’s strength is commoditizing formerly artisanal businesses. Instead of the corner bookstore or hardware store, Amazon provides effortless access to goods — and no one cares which warehouse they come from. Amazon has also built its empire on quality control and fraud prevention. We’re nostalgic about little stores — and they still have an important place. But after a pandemic year of lockdowns, few would wish for a world without Amazon. I like my own doctor, but I’m glad I can reach some unknown doctor at 2 a.m.