Graboyes: The future of telehealth: bright, but hazy

Asking 1995 denizens whether they would like a device with today’s iPhone’s capabilities would have yielded only bewilderment and bemusement.

With coming advances in remote telemetry and diagnostics, population databases, and artificial intelligence, telehealth in 2046 will be as different from telehealth in 2021 as an iPhone X is from a mid-90s flip phone. And patients’ and providers’ perception of telehealth has already undergone a sea change since COVID’s ravages began.

Finally, it’s crucial to understand that while telehealth will likely lower the unit costs of treatment, that in no way ensures that it will reduce aggregate health care spending. Returning to IT, over the past 50 years, the cost of computing power has probably dropped faster than the cost of any other good in human history.

The computing power of a single iPhone would have (in theory) cost trillions of dollars in the 1950s. But despite this plunge in cost, we spend more on electronics than ever. We’re just getting vastly more out of each dollar we spend. Health care may proceed similarly. As technology lowers the cost of improving health, we may decide collectively to spend even more than we do now.

It will be an interesting ride, but no statistics or tea leaves today can show us the future. As the Magic 8-Ball says, “Reply hazy. Ask again later.”

Graboyes is a senior research fellow with the Mercatus Center at George Mason University and has taught health economics at five universities. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.