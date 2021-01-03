Graboyes: Toward a different health care debate

They argued that forcing insurers to sell policies to people after they became sick was equivalent to requiring fire insurance companies to sell policies to people after their houses were already burning. There was also concern that the ACA was promising more care for more people without increasing the resources available to deliver on that promise.

But covering those with preexisting conditions is now Republican mantra, and their differences with the Democrats are more about how to accomplish that rather than whether to do so. (Plus, with Biden in the White House, undoing the ACA is off the table for four years.) The two parties may still think themselves far apart on health insurance policy, but their actions and rhetoric suggest otherwise.

For Monty Python fans, it’s now the People’s Front of Judea versus the Judean People’s Front.

However, this affords a remarkable opportunity to shift the debate in health care toward the supply side — how we actually produce and deliver care, rather than how we pay for it. COVID-19 has forced us to reexamine delivery: telehealth, medical licensure, regulation of health care professions and institutions, the processes for approving new drugs and devices, and more.