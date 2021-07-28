Graf: Floyd County statue stands in way of equal justice

In his letter to [Roanoke County Board of Supervisors] Chairman Peters, Judge Dorsey recounts looking out his window in the courthouse and seeing a young African-American walk by the statue shaking her head in anger, disgust and bewilderment. In other words, the statue is not a conceptual barrier to justice. It is real barrier to justice to African-Americans who pass by the Roanoke statue as well as those who pass by the statue in front of the Floyd Courthouse everyday.

I am not at liberty to name names, but as an officer of the court, I can honestly report to the court that Floyd is losing one of its valued African-American citizens because that citizen is fed up with the status quo in Floyd that the statue symbolizes and represents.

That valued citizen has decided to move from Floyd and take their energy, their family and their business elsewhere.

Further, I know for a fact that many African-Americans who live in Floyd feel the same way but are afraid of expressing such a view because of the potential retaliation against taking such a public stance. They are modern citizens still beaten down by the oppressive yoke of history still alive in Floyd County.