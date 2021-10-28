Graf: Is Mark Herring a fair-weather friend to African-Americans?

It is human nature to not be on our best behavior when no one is looking. Unfortunately, those of us with weak internal moral codes, when placed in positions of power over others will abuse that power, or perhaps believe that the people they are abusing deserve it. Either way they are the wrong people for the job.

The system works if there are enough people with integrity to be the check and balance against those who abuse. Lets hear it for integrity.

Some may argue that there are way too many frivolous prisoner law suits that clog the system. I won’t disagree. To address this, Congress came up with the Prisoner Litigation Reform Act which put big limits on prisoner lawsuits.

But, there are also a number of prisoner lawsuits that are legitimate. The courts are the only check on prison abuse.

There are real lawsuits about real people who are being tortured by prison guards. Those guards have a free lawyer who will defend them. His name is Mark Herring. And his team of lawyers will do everything in their power to destroy and discourage all prisoner lawsuits, whether legitimate or not.

If you are a prisoner who sued the Department of Corrections, Mark’s lawyers are coming for you.