Graf: Is Mark Herring a fair-weather friend to African-Americans?

I write as a voter who generally votes Democrat but with clear eyes about what the Democrats will actually do.
Once upon a time Republicans such as Sen. John McCain had integrity and courage. They would not hesitate to buck their party when democracy or the interests of our country conflicted with the party line. McCain never put up with cult leaders — Vietnamese or otherwise.
Speaking of McCain, he once said, “... The use of torture compromises that which most distinguishes us from our enemies, our belief that all people, even captured enemies, possess basic human rights.”
This wasn’t some mealy mouthed quote from another politician scrounging for votes. McCain lived through five and half years of torture. How we treat our enemies reflects on who we are. What a concept!
But, even though the United States signed an international treaty called the Convention Against Torture, which we are bound by under Article VI of the U.S. Constitution, we still regularly engage in torturing our prisoners in every state of the Union. But let me limit my remarks to Virginia and the Democrats.
I litigate prison cases, and I am legal counsel for one of the main prisoner advocacy groups in the commonwealth.
The Coalition for Justice tracks prison cases, assists prisoners with their legal needs and pays attention to the prisons. For many prisoners, the coalition is the only listening ear and assisting hand.
It is human nature to not be on our best behavior when no one is looking. Unfortunately, those of us with weak internal moral codes, when placed in positions of power over others will abuse that power, or perhaps believe that the people they are abusing deserve it. Either way they are the wrong people for the job.
The system works if there are enough people with integrity to be the check and balance against those who abuse. Lets hear it for integrity.
Some may argue that there are way too many frivolous prisoner law suits that clog the system. I won’t disagree. To address this, Congress came up with the Prisoner Litigation Reform Act which put big limits on prisoner lawsuits.
But, there are also a number of prisoner lawsuits that are legitimate. The courts are the only check on prison abuse.
There are real lawsuits about real people who are being tortured by prison guards. Those guards have a free lawyer who will defend them. His name is Mark Herring. And his team of lawyers will do everything in their power to destroy and discourage all prisoner lawsuits, whether legitimate or not.
If you are a prisoner who sued the Department of Corrections, Mark’s lawyers are coming for you.
That does not seem right. You may laugh at this, but lawyers are supposed to fight for justice.
As officers of the court, lawyers have a greater duty to justice and the justice system than to their clients. That type of lawyer does not generate lawyer jokes. There are far too few.
Don’t get me wrong, if we had a Republican in the attorney general’s office, things would probably be a whole lot worse, meaning more torture and more abuse of prisoners.
But, in today’s prisons, we regularly see African-American prisoners treated much worse than white prisoners.
At times there is not much difference between how a mob of KKK’ers would treat a Black man in contrast with white prison guards.
The difference is the guards have badges, they are acting under the force of law, and Mark Herring has their backs.
The Democrats say a whole lot of things about changing and reforming the status quo of a system where African-Americans still remain second class citizens.
The Dems are good at talking it up around election time. But when it comes to the prison system, you really can’t tell much difference between the Dems and the Repubs. Either way, African-Americans lose.
Johnny Cash and Waylon Jennings would have told us that they were stuck in Folsom prison. The door revolves easily, so it could be you, your son or your daughter next in Folsom.
So when voting for either party, stay clear-eyed about what you are getting. Are they all talk, or will this Democrat or Republican do something different to distinguish us from our enemies? Rest in Peace, John McCain. Thank you for your wisdom.
Alan Graf is a Virginia civil rights and disability lawyer who is the recipient of the Leonard Weinglass In Defense of Civil Liberties Award and the Oregon Trial Lawyers Public Justice Award.