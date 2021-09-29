Graf: Public good does not equate to destruction of the Earth and First Amendment

Mountain Valley Pipeline has decided to go after its critics in using the legal system to find out who anonymous activists are who have fought the pipeline through social media and out in the trenches.
The pipeline company acquired the right to take land from private property owners through a process called eminent domain, which essentially means that the government owns all the land and if they want to use “your property” for public good, they get to take it.
This concept goes back to the days of the king of England who owned everything and allowed the use of his property to his various buddies, the lords of the land.
The king has been replaced by the federal government, which can seize land if the intended use of the space serves a greater public purpose than its current use.
The Supreme Court has defined public use consistent with economic gain, even the economic gain of the private party who gets to use the seized land. Under eminent domain, once the king, now the federal government, gives the use of the land to the new lords, e.g. the mega-corporations.
MVP’s alleged public purpose in using eminent domain to seize multiple parcels of private property in Virginia is based on its claim that pipeline gas will benefit the public. But that claim is debatable given that to this day there isn’t even a market for the gas the pipeline will carry.
We are doing just fine without any additional fossil fuel use. And the destruction of Virginia’s hills, valleys and waters that the pipeline construction has rendered is appalling.
All of this for the end of result of increasing the public’s dependence upon fossil fuels which only the criminally naive believe have no connection to the extreme climate changes from hurricanes to wildfires that we see every day on both sides of the country.
Thus the public good and public purpose of the pipeline is beyond debatable. It is an atrocity that is geared to destroy our climate, life on the planet and the ability to function as a civilization. All of this is driven by greed masking itself as public good
Now this greed machine of mass destruction has decided to punish its critics by using the legal system in an attempt to search and destroy those critics.
The classic definition of fascism is when large corporations or big money work in conjunction with a central government to control, silence and stifle criticism.
A classic example of big corporations using their power to silence critics is the SLAPP suit: Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation.
In the past, mega companies have sued individuals who have criticized them using mostly frivolous lawsuits to intimidate their critics. Many states have passed laws that prevent these suits from happening giving those who oppose mega-greed legal tools to defend themselves.
Virginia has a law that gives critics a defense against lawsuits that go after those critics for testifying in public hearings. It is a start in the right direction, but the law does not protect those who are being currently hunted down by MVP with the use of subpoenas in eminent domain proceedings.
MVP is on a mission to intimidate and silence those dedicated citizens who would dare get in the way of MVP’s own mission to decimate the climate and destroy Virginia’s ecology. The big corporations once coined the term “eco-terrorism” to try to set the narrative against those that fight against their greed. But what we are really seeing today with MVP’s use of subpoenas to reveal their secret critics is Eco-Fascism.
MVP used the government once to seize property for their mission and now they are attempting to once again use the wheels of the government to hunt and destroy all of their critics.
Destroying the earth and violating the First Amendment rights of protestors appear to be MVPs modus operandi. The two go hand in hand. The courts are there in part to protect our rights guaranteed under the U.S. Constitution.
The decimation and destruction of the Bill of Rights is neither a valid public purpose nor a public good. MVP should not get to use a lawsuit to acquire eminent domain over private property at the same time attempting to destroy the rights of citizens guaranteed under the Bill of Rights.
I am hopeful that the courts will not let this transpire under its watchful eyes.
Alan Stuart Graf is a civil rights and disability attorney who practices in Floyd. He is the recipient of the Leonard Weinglass in Defense of Civil Liberties Award and the Oregon Trial Lawyers Public Justice Award.