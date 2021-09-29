Graf: Public good does not equate to destruction of the Earth and First Amendment

Virginia has a law that gives critics a defense against lawsuits that go after those critics for testifying in public hearings. It is a start in the right direction, but the law does not protect those who are being currently hunted down by MVP with the use of subpoenas in eminent domain proceedings.

MVP is on a mission to intimidate and silence those dedicated citizens who would dare get in the way of MVP’s own mission to decimate the climate and destroy Virginia’s ecology. The big corporations once coined the term “eco-terrorism” to try to set the narrative against those that fight against their greed. But what we are really seeing today with MVP’s use of subpoenas to reveal their secret critics is Eco-Fascism.

MVP used the government once to seize property for their mission and now they are attempting to once again use the wheels of the government to hunt and destroy all of their critics.

Destroying the earth and violating the First Amendment rights of protestors appear to be MVPs modus operandi. The two go hand in hand. The courts are there in part to protect our rights guaranteed under the U.S. Constitution.