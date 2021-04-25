Graf: Tree sitters and the necessity defense

I previously wrote an Op-Ed article in this paper arguing that the tree-sitters currently sitting in Montgomery County jail should have been granted bail, in essence, because the alleged crime they committed was not in furtherance of a selfish motive but instead was necessary for the greater benefit of society.
This is an available defense to the commission of a crime that involves civil disobedience. It is known as the necessity defense. It has been around since the 1800s and was first used by sailors in maritime cases.
Our Sixth Amendment guarantees “the right of an accused ... to a fair opportunity to defend against the State’s accusations.” So held the Supreme Court in 1973 in Chambers v. Mississippi. This means that someone who has committed civil disobedience, in many circumstances, should be allowed to present the necessity defense to a jury.
In Virginia, first a defendant must convince a judge that he or she reasonably believed that their action was necessary to avoid an imminent threatened harm and there was a lack of other adequate means to avoid the threatened harm — to be allowed to present the necessity defense at trial. Depending on the facts, some courts have allowed this defense and others not.
In the tree sitters case, there is overwhelming evidence that climate crisis is real and is a direct result of the burning of fossil fuels. The vast majority of the world’s scientists agree. Thus there is an imminent harm that needs to be prevented.
The other part of the necessity defense is that those committing civil disobedience must show that their actions, although against the law, were necessary because they reasonably believed that other actions were not successful at preventing the harm.
Despite the sustained and vigorous legal resistance to the installation of a pipeline that will eventually add mega-tons of carbon to the atmosphere in addition to its environmental destruction of the hills, streams, wildlife and mountains of the Commonwealth, the pipeline plows on.
Even the investors are fleeing the scene, yet the momentum of insatiable greed that is both anti-science and anti-civilization seems unstoppable. The two elements of the necessity defense have been met.
In the 2019 case of State v. Ward out of the state of Washington, the court held that the jury should be allowed to hear witnesses testify who support the defense. In other words, scientists and public policy decision-makers should be allowed to testify to a jury.
A jury is the most democratic institution within our democracy. Jurists are assembled for one case randomly. They are paid minimally and when they are done, they go on their way. Generally they have no stake in the outcome of their decision. It seems fitting that such an objective, democratic group should be allowed to hear scientific and public policy evidence that supports the defense of necessity.
If a court finds that the necessity defense is unavailable, the court should still allow evidence of necessity for purposes of sentencing.
As I wrote before, citizens who put their lives on the line for the rest of us, are not common criminals. They are brave souls who risk their liberty to further the better purposes of civilization.
They commit a crime with the full knowledge that they could be punished. Yet, vindictive punishment for the noblest of actions is not in keeping with our democratic ways.
We do not want to discourage civil disobedience because it is the foundation that our democracy is based upon. The founders of our country disobeyed the laws of King George and they found it was a necessity to go to war to defend their beliefs.
The tree sitters should at least be allowed to explain to a jury of their peers why they did what they did. Justice along with the fate of our civilization demands it.
Alan Stuart Graf, is a civil rights lawyer in Floyd County who spent over twenty-five years representing tree-sitters and political protestors. He is the recipient of the Leonard Weinglass in Defense of Civil Liberties Award and the Oregon Trial Lawyers Public Justice Award. He also teaches a course on the First Amendment at the Lifelong Learning Institute at Virginia Tech.