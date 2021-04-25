Graf: Tree sitters and the necessity defense

I previously wrote an Op-Ed article in this paper arguing that the tree-sitters currently sitting in Montgomery County jail should have been granted bail, in essence, because the alleged crime they committed was not in furtherance of a selfish motive but instead was necessary for the greater benefit of society.

This is an available defense to the commission of a crime that involves civil disobedience. It is known as the necessity defense. It has been around since the 1800s and was first used by sailors in maritime cases.

Our Sixth Amendment guarantees “the right of an accused ... to a fair opportunity to defend against the State’s accusations.” So held the Supreme Court in 1973 in Chambers v. Mississippi. This means that someone who has committed civil disobedience, in many circumstances, should be allowed to present the necessity defense to a jury.

In Virginia, first a defendant must convince a judge that he or she reasonably believed that their action was necessary to avoid an imminent threatened harm and there was a lack of other adequate means to avoid the threatened harm — to be allowed to present the necessity defense at trial. Depending on the facts, some courts have allowed this defense and others not.