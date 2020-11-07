Graf: We need a new approach to the virus

Lockdowns have had a temporary effect in stemming the virus’s spread. However, the disease remains stubbornly resilient, and over the long term shutting down an economy and forcing social isolation have not worked as well as was first hoped. Vaccines are not a silver bullet. For example, the CDC compiled statistics for the last ten years of the efficacy of the flu vaccine. It has a 19% to 60% success rate. Perhaps, the Covid-19 vaccine will fare better, but the odds are it will most likely fall in the same range as the flu vaccine.. Search online for this headline “Massive genetic study shows coronavirus mutating and potentially evolving amid rapid U.S. spread” to learn the facts. It appeared in many publications. Finally, lockdowns cause the other social problems spoken to above.

The focus on the number of new Covid-19 cases may be the wrong metric to emphasize. According to an article written by Canadian Conrad Black, which appeared in the National Post October 23, 2020, “The basic facts are that the coronavirus is not fatal to 99.997 per cent of people under the age of 65, and not fatal to 94.6 percent of people above the age of 65.” Of course, one Covid-19 death is one too many, especially for those who have lost a loved one. However, should we not consider the greater good as well?