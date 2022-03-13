Greene: Reflecting on two years of the COVID-19 pandemic

It is sobering indeed to consider that as of this past Monday, March 7, we in Virginia have lived through two full years of the pandemic from SARS-CoV-2, which we have learned to call COVID-19.

What began as an obscure outbreak of disease in a city in central China then appeared in other areas of the world, followed by small groups in New York and Seattle, followed by the first case in Virginia on March 7, 2020.

In just a few weeks, we moved from a vague and distant worry to a disease that would vastly alter our lifestyles, damage or destroy many livelihoods, and that tragically took the lives of 19,000 Virginians.

Unthinkable things happened. Facilities caring for the aged and infirmed were devastated by COVID-19 outbreaks, with a 20% death rate not uncommon. Elderly relatives and friends died in shocking numbers.

Schools closed, leaving our children without adequate education. Stay-at-home orders and the need for distancing took our social support.

Closing houses of worship deprived us of spiritual comfort. And the thing designed to allow us to emerge from home isolation — masking — deprived us even of the comfort of a human smile.

And yet, in the midst of all this gloom, there were shining examples of the resilience and goodness of Americans and Virginians alike.

First, we adapted. Virginians dutifully donned their masks and kept their distance. Restaurants moved to take-out and outdoor dining. Floors and seats were marked with 6-foot intervals. Distilleries began making hand sanitizer. And innovations in communication, most notably the “Zoom” meeting, allowed many functions to continue, from business to government to religious services.

Virginians stepped out with courage when needed. Not only health care workers, but also first responders, sanitation employees, administrative staff, grocery workers, postal employees, and a host of other essential service providers.

A uniquely American collaboration of scientists, government, and business joined hands in the innovative partnership known as Operation Warp Speed, to produce, from a standing start, a safe and effective vaccine against a novel pandemic virus, not in the typical three to five years, but in a matter of months, a feat never before accomplished.

And in the spirit of community and caring for one’s neighbor for which Virginia is well known, our people rose as one to make the new vaccine available to as many people as quickly as possible. Local health departments, healthcare systems, and private providers organized clinics for the most vulnerable. Schools and institutes of higher education proffered their gyms and auditoriums, and a host of volunteers from the community did everything from checking in patients to driving the frail elderly to and from their cars in golf carts.

People who normally work in offices stood out in the cold organizing and directing the flow of patients, while law enforcement facilitated traffic flow. Meanwhile, indoors, the administrative and nursing staff, along with retirees and other volunteers, were running the vaccination process with amazing efficiency and caring, ensuring the protection of thousands of their neighbors. To be allowed to witness this selfless gathering of community was one of the great blessings of my career.

After these two years, we are presently moving on a cautiously optimistic road toward normalcy. As we do so, we remember the Virginians we have lost to this pandemic, and will recount and remember many lessons learned for the future.

In the interim, we must recall that COVID-19 is not gone, and that vaccination against COVID-19 remains our most proven protection against hospitalization and death; unvaccinated people remain between three and four times more likely to be hospitalized or die from COVID-19 than vaccinated persons.

If you haven’t done so, please take that step to get vaccinated and boosted. We seem to be emerging from this pandemic. Let’s not lose any more Virginians to avoidable deaths on our way out.

***

To find a free vaccination opportunity near you, visit the Vaccinate Virginia website at Vaccinate.Virginia.gov or call the Vaccinate Virginia call center at (877) VAX-IN-VA or (877) 829-4682, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. T-T-Y users may call 7-1-1.

Greene retired after 30 years of service in the U.S. Army, and serves as the acting state health commissioner for Virginia. Previously, he served as director of the Lord Fairfax Health District in the Shenandoah Valley.