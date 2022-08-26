Greene: The benefits of breastfeeding

There is no “one size fits all” approach to child care. Every parent wants the best for their newborn. They prepare the house and family for the new arrival by buying cribs, clothes, appropriate car seats, and supplies of all kinds. They install safeguards to prevent poisoning or injury; and if it’s their first child, they look ahead to the inevitable life changes to come.

Breast milk provides invaluable nutrition for the human infant; biologically formulated to meet the needs of a growing baby and the deeply personal decision for mothers who are able to breastfeed is significant. In recognition of this, Gov. Glenn Youngkin has proclaimed August as Breastfeeding Awareness Month.

The advantages of nursing a child have been well documented in scientific and lay literature. For the baby, breast milk offers a quality source of appropriate nutrition for healthy development. Additionally, breast milk has been discovered to carry some of the mother’s antibodies, which reduce the baby’s risk of several infectious diseases. Moreover, there is good evidence that breastfed babies have lower risks of developing ear, respiratory, and gastrointestinal infections, asthma, obesity, Type 1 diabetes, and sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS).

There are many advantages for the breastfeeding mother as well. Women who breastfeed have lower risks of developing breast and ovarian cancer, Type 2 diabetes, and high blood pressure long term. Short-term advantages include minimal financial costs and increased bonding time to benefit both the mother and baby.

If you are presently pregnant, or planning to become so, the Virginia Department of Health strongly encourages you to choose breastfeeding as the way to introduce your baby to the world, if you are able. Breastfeeding can present many challenges, especially for first time mothers. However, with adequate planning and support, the vast majority of women can have a successful breastfeeding experience.

Private insurance, Medicaid, and the Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program provides breast pumps, accessories, support, and counseling to eligible mothers and families. Please speak with your health care provider about breastfeeding and visit the resources below.

If you are an employer, you can contribute by making your workplace breastfeeding and pumping friendly. The cost is manageable for small businesses as well; providing a private room, comfortable chair, refrigerator, and a few minutes of paid break time per session for your employee is a small price to pay for a more positive work environment.

If you are in charge of any public facility, remember that under Virginia law, a woman may breastfeed anywhere she is legally present. Recognizing new mothers and affirming the choice to breastfeed is essential to supporting the next generation of Virginians.

For more information, visit the VDH breastfeeding page at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/breastfeeding/, and the American Academy of Pediatrics site at https://www.aap.org/en/patient-care/breastfeeding/breastfeeding-overview/.