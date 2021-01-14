Greer: Right-to-work law benefits Virginia employees and businesses

Perryman wants to make it permissible for union bosses to pour salt in the wounds of Virginia workers who fare worse under Big Labor domination by extracting forced fees from them as well. That’s a morally bankrupt stance. It’s also a highly unpopular stance.

Elimination of Right to Work protections for unionized employees is obviously no way to improve Virginians’ living standards. Nationwide, the average cost of living-adjusted, after-tax income per household in the 27 Right to Work states last year was $64,572, roughly $4,300 higher than the average in the 23 states where workers can still be forced to pay fees to a union for the privilege of keeping their jobs.

Virginia’s cost of living-adjusted, after-tax average household income of $73,543 is the highest in the country, and roughly $13,300 higher than the combined average for forced-unionism states.

The high living standards in Virginia are no accident. They are largely the result of the positive business climate that Perryman implies is unimportant. And the Old Dominion’s Right to Work law is a key reason why the business climate is good.