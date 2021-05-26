Grey: From Fitness to Wellness: Changing How We Care for our Body, Mind and Soul

Racquetball facilities such as the RAC repurposed some of their courts for various programs, shut down, or became warehouses. I remember when the RAC anxiously awaited the arrival of our one new-fangled Lifecycle. Today, countless people have more sophisticated exercise equipment in their homes.

Around 10 years ago, a fundamental shift occurred in our approach to wellness. Many clinicians began prescribing exercise to help their patients improve their health and even speed healing from medical procedures. Patients certainly didn’t know what to do, especially those who’d been sedentary for much of their lives. The considered opinion among many was wellness or fitness was only for bodybuilders and marathoners. Yet, since doctors endorsed wellness as a tool for better health, patients were willing to give it a try, and much to their surprise, found it something they could do and even dare say enjoyed! In this past decade, we have had over 10,000 participants in our medically prescribed Fit Rx program.