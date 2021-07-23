Griffin and Armus: Virginia should ban predator killing contests

When it comes to wildlife, Virginians — whether they live in urban, suburban or rural areas — do not support pointless, cruel or wasteful practices. Virginians can support hunting as a tradition while approving restrictions on irresponsible activities that have no real connection to the state’s sporting legacy.

In the last several years, eight states — including Maryland this year — have banned killing contests, and the DWR Board will vote on a proposed rule to do the same at its Aug. 19 meeting.

DWR is accepting public comment through July 30 on the rule. Here’s hoping they hear from Virginians who have seen and heard enough of these macabre events.

Stephanie Boyles Griffin grew up in Chesapeake, VA and received her master’s of science at Christopher Newport University while conducting research on wildlife conflict mitigation for the Virginia Department of Transportation. She currently serves as a Senior Scientist at the Humane Society of the United States and as a Commissioner on the Maryland Wildlife Advisory Commission.

Molly Armus is the Virginia State Director for the Humane Society of the United States and is a resident of Richmond.