Griffith: D.C. wasn't meant to be a state

On April 22, the U.S. House of Representatives voted on H.R. 51, a bill to admit the District of Columbia as the 51st state of the Union.

D.C.’s lack of voting representation in Congress is a matter of fairness that deserves to be addressed, but H.R. 51’s proponents are advocating the wrong solution.

The Founding Fathers wanted the nation’s capital to stand alone, not be the first among equals as a state along with the others. As James Madison wrote in The Federalist No. 43, “a dependence of the members of the general government on the State comprehending the seat of the government, for protection in the exercise of their duty, might bring on the national councils an imputation of awe or influence, equally dishonorable to the government and dissatisfactory to” other states.

Madison’s reasoning withstands the test of time, as legal experts in both Democratic and Republican administrations recognized throughout most of our history. Then-Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy wrote in the 1960s, “It was indispensably necessary to the independence and the very existence of the new Federal Government to have a seat of government which was not subject to the jurisdiction or control of any State.”