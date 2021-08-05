Griffith: Griffith should remember oath about 'all enemies, foreign and domestic'

Recently, I wrote to Congressman Morgan Griffith in response to his weekly newsletter of July 30.
In that newsletter the congressman made several points, some accurate, others inaccurate and a complete denial of the actual record concerning the establishment of the Jan. 6 Select House Committee.
To begin, Griffith, based on his visits to China in the early ’90s, described the operation of the Chinese government. However, from that point on, I take strong exception to his comments as they are not accurate regarding our political processes in comparison with those in China, and those concerning the House committee now in the process of investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection,
First, the congressman seems to have forgotten that the original commission proposal was negotiated in good faith in May 2021 by Republican Representative John Katko.
That negotiation provided everything the Republicans were demanding including equal representation and the subpoena power that could be approved only by both chairs of the committee.
Kevin McCarthy, the Republican minority leader in the House, essentially rejected the very proposal that he and Katko had demanded.
While the proposal was approved by the House including thirty-five Republicans, 175 Republicans, including Griffith, voted against the proposal.
In the Senate, the vote was 54-35 in favor of the proposal, short of the 60 required under cloture rules.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell could have supported the proposal but like the House leadership, augured against it.
Given those rejections, Speaker Nancy Pelosi moved forward with the creation of the Select House Committee, to undertake the very necessary investigation of the Jan. 6 insurrection.
The committee was to include five members from each party. Griffith complains that the rejection of two of the five Republican representatives, Jim Jordan and Jim Banks by Pelosi, was wrong.
However, given their role in the debacle of the Jan. 6 vote (to which Griffith also was a party) which enabled the riot and invasion of the Capitol by insurrectionists, Pelosi’s decision was correct.
Jordan and Banks would have tried at every turn to sabotage the work of the committee.
Griffith’s subsequent comments regarding the selection to the committee by Pelosi of Republican Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, wherein he stated that they were selected because Pelosi “could count on to toe the Pelosi political line on this matter,” is specious.
In particular, Cheney toes no line but her own. She has shown more political backbone, moral fiber, and integrity than the rest of the House Republican caucus, including Griffith.
Most egregious are Griffith’s comments that attempt to compare our democratic process to those of Communist China, and are quite frankly, unpatriotic.
As to Griffith’s statement that “denying the minority a true and independent voice in the Select Committee,” is false given Katko’s good faith negotiations that were rejected as stated above.
Griffith and his fellow Republicans had the opportunity to have a truly bipartisan commission but instead have chosen to toe the political line of former President Donald Trump, et al who continue to promote the big lie about the 2020 election and now Jan. 6.
Finally, Griffith’s actions and words and those of his Republican colleagues regarding Jan. 6, go against the spirit if not the actual oath of office they took when becoming a member of Congress to… “support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same….”
The requoting of the oath and my commentary are, unfortunately, in the case of Griffith, timely and necessary.
Moran is a retired commercial banker and has lived in the Roanoke area for more than 25 years.