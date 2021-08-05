Griffith: Griffith should remember oath about 'all enemies, foreign and domestic'

In the Senate, the vote was 54-35 in favor of the proposal, short of the 60 required under cloture rules.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell could have supported the proposal but like the House leadership, augured against it.

Given those rejections, Speaker Nancy Pelosi moved forward with the creation of the Select House Committee, to undertake the very necessary investigation of the Jan. 6 insurrection.

The committee was to include five members from each party. Griffith complains that the rejection of two of the five Republican representatives, Jim Jordan and Jim Banks by Pelosi, was wrong.

However, given their role in the debacle of the Jan. 6 vote (to which Griffith also was a party) which enabled the riot and invasion of the Capitol by insurrectionists, Pelosi’s decision was correct.

Jordan and Banks would have tried at every turn to sabotage the work of the committee.

Griffith’s subsequent comments regarding the selection to the committee by Pelosi of Republican Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, wherein he stated that they were selected because Pelosi “could count on to toe the Pelosi political line on this matter,” is specious.