Griffith: One-term limit is a crucial check on executive power

What makes Virginia unique?
There are many answers to this question, from its natural beauty to its history to its people. But I would like to praise a specific attribute of Virginia’s in this column: its constitutional limit of one consecutive term for governors.
No other state currently imposes the limit on its governor found in Section V of our state constitution: “He shall be ineligible to the same office for the term next succeeding that for which he was elected.”
Governors can run for election and serve again four years after completing their terms, and some have, such as former Gov. Mills Godwin in 1965 and in 1973. Former Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D) is attempting to do so now. Nevertheless, limiting them to one term in a row provides a crucial check on executive power in Virginia.
Amending the state constitution to let governors run for consecutive terms is routinely discussed, including, naturally, by governors themselves. I believe it remains in Virginia’s interests to keep the one term limit.
Even without running for consecutive terms, Virginia governors possess considerable power.
Like other governors or the president of the United States, the governor of Virginia can sign or veto legislation passed by the legislature. Unlike the president or some other governors, he has item veto power allowing him to nix individual provisions of appropriations legislation.
He also has the authority to offer amendments to legislation that has already passed the General Assembly and make the House of Delegates and the Senate take an up or down vote on his amendment. This gives him a considerable share of legislative power.
In addition to these powers, the governor’s appointment power is considerable. He picks the leaders and members of a considerable number of agencies, commissions, and boards. According to the website of the Secretary of the Commonwealth, the governor makes approximately 900 appointments each year on a rolling basis.
Some of these appointments require approval from the General Assembly, but many do not.
A look at the regular announcements of administration appointments from Gov. Northam’s office indicates the reach of these appointments.
Take a recent single such announcement: on Nov. 20, the governor named members to the Commonwealth Transportation Board, Northern Virginia Transportation Authority, Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission, Virginia Spirits Board, Board for Waste Management Facility Operators, Board of Commissioners of the Virginia Public School Authority, Board of Trustees of the Virginia Outdoors Foundation, and the Virginia Health Workforce Development Authority.
As another example, the governor appoints members of the boards of trustees for the Commonwealth’s public universities.
Boards composed of gubernatorial appointees make decisions affecting the lives of Virginians in numerous ways, from delivering government services to setting occupational and professional standards. The impact of their work can be felt for years and throughout the Commonwealth.
These are significant powers, in some cases more extensive than a president’s and more likely to directly impact the lives and livelihoods of the Commonwealth’s citizens.
Additionally, if these routine powers were not sufficient, governors possess broad emergency powers. The likelihood of these powers being used may once have seemed remote, but because of the coronavirus pandemic, their use has become routine.
The one-term limit represents the vestige of suspicion toward executive power that once characterized Virginia’s constitution. Before independence, governors appointed by the English monarch often pressed their authority and clashed with legislators. As a result, the power of the governorship in the years following independence was closely limited by the legislature.
Patrick Henry was Virginia’s first governor after independence. He was limited to three one-year terms, gained office upon election of the General Assembly, and required the Council of State also elected by the General Assembly to ratify any executive action he made. If he were to magically occupy his old office again today, he would be amazed at the power in his hands.
Virginia’s governorship has certainly changed since Henry’s time, and I am not calling for a restoration of the constitutional structure of his day. I am cautioning against any further loosening of restrictions on a governor, and I see great danger in lifting the one term limit.
Any proposal that governors should be able to serve two consecutive terms should be balanced with additional checks on the governor’s extensive authority, including but not limited to restraints on the governor’s considerable powers of appointment and amendments to legislation.
Griffith, a former state legislator, represents the 9th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives. He is a Republican from Salem.
