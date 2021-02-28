Grimes: The cross-valley trail

On a crisp November morning recently, I walked the Cross-Valley trail. The trail winds across the Roanoke Valley from the Mill Mountain star in Roanoke City to the boat docks at Carvins Cove in Botetourt County. To begin, I parked a car on Mill Mountain and took an Uber to the boat docks about 14 miles away.

At the boat docks, I took in the scenery at Carvins Cove then headed south along the shoreline for about a mile. The trail in this area follows the shoreline, and the views of the lake through the trees are therapeutic.

After a mile along the shoreline, the trail climbs for half a mile to reach the ridgeline and a sign that states, “Entering Carvins Cove.” Proceed down the ridge through the forest for 1.3 miles to a sign that marks the beginning of the Tinker Creek Greenway. Congratulations! 2.8 miles down, about 11 to go.

The trail leads past the water treatment facility on your right to I-81. Cross the overpass over I-81 to Plantation Road. To reach the trail on the west side of Plantation, walk past the McDonald’s and BP gas station on your left, then cross at the light near the Hampton Inn. Head south to the urban phase of the journey.