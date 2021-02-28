Grimes: The cross-valley trail

On a crisp November morning recently, I walked the Cross-Valley trail. The trail winds across the Roanoke Valley from the Mill Mountain star in Roanoke City to the boat docks at Carvins Cove in Botetourt County. To begin, I parked a car on Mill Mountain and took an Uber to the boat docks about 14 miles away.
At the boat docks, I took in the scenery at Carvins Cove then headed south along the shoreline for about a mile. The trail in this area follows the shoreline, and the views of the lake through the trees are therapeutic.
After a mile along the shoreline, the trail climbs for half a mile to reach the ridgeline and a sign that states, “Entering Carvins Cove.” Proceed down the ridge through the forest for 1.3 miles to a sign that marks the beginning of the Tinker Creek Greenway. Congratulations! 2.8 miles down, about 11 to go.
The trail leads past the water treatment facility on your right to I-81. Cross the overpass over I-81 to Plantation Road. To reach the trail on the west side of Plantation, walk past the McDonald’s and BP gas station on your left, then cross at the light near the Hampton Inn. Head south to the urban phase of the journey.
Walk south along Plantation for 1.5 miles to the intersection of Plantation Road and Route 11. You have now traveled 4.3 miles. Proceed across Williamson Road and right on Dexter Road. The trail at this point winds its way through Summerdean, a suburban neighborhood in north Roanoke County. Take a left on Sunnybrook, right on Boxley, climb the hill to the intersection of Northway Drive and Boxley Road. Congratulations! You have just walked 10,000 steps and 5 miles—a little over one-third of the way. Proceed down Northway Drive, then right on Manor, left on Greenway Road past the Bent Creek Apartments, then right on Clubhouse Drive past Brookside Golf Course.
Then, head left onto Williamson Road for about 75 yards then left on Florence Road. There is no good walking path along Florence Road so watch for traffic. Take a moment to stop at the Chuaphatson Buddha Mountain Center on Florence Road and enjoy the fountains and statuary. Congratulations again! You have now walked over 11,000 steps, about 5.7 miles. Continue south for about a mile until you reach the intersection of Florence Road and Hershberger Road. You have now walked nearly 14,000 steps and about 6.9 miles — almost halfway to Mill Mountain.
Continue across Hershberger Road and south on Florence Road, then right on Frontier, left on Hazelridge, left on Trinkle, then right on Oakland Boulevard. From now until you reach the Walnut Avenue bridge at the foot of Mill Mountain, the trail runs along a sidewalk. Walk south on Oakland past Williamson Road Church of the Brethren, then left on Birchwood, and right on Huntington Boulevard past the Greek Orthodox Church.
Cross Williamson Road then head south to Liberty Road. Cross Liberty Road and continue south to the intersection of Orange Avenue (US 460) and Williamson Road. Congratulations! You have now walked over 20,000 steps and 10 miles. Mill Mountain at this point dominates the skyline to the south and seems close. But looks are deceiving. You still have another 4 miles to go.
Continue south on Williamson Road, past the Roanoke Civic Center, past the Hotel Roanoke and over the railroad tracks. You have now travelled nearly 22,000 steps and about 11 miles. Stop by Mill Mountain for a cup of coffee and maybe a banana. You deserve it. Then head west to Jefferson Street, south on Jefferson, and right on Walnut Avenue over the Walnut Avenue Bridge. You have now walked almost 24,000 steps and nearly 12 miles. May as well have some ice cream.
So, stop by Blue Cow and have some ice cream. Then, head south on Mill Mountain, right on Ivy, left on Camilla, then right on Sylvan. Enter the forest and wind your way up the mountain for another mile or so until you reach the top. Congratulations! You made it! Over 28,000 steps and 14.2 miles along the Cross-Valley Trail.
Oh, and one more thing. The Cross-Valley Trail doesn’t actually exist, yet. Perhaps one day, with the help of interested folks and the governments of Botetourt, Roanoke County, and Roanoke City, the Cross-Valley trail will wind across the Roanoke Valley, a linear park for all to enjoy. Perhaps, one day, a dream will become reality.
Grimes is an attorney in Roanoke.