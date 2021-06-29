Grose and Martin: Thanks to Wayne Strickland

With combined experience of 34 years as local elected officials, we have seen how the landscape has changed in the greater region.
Where members of city or town councils and boards of supervisors once looked at each other suspiciously and didn’t see how working together would benefit individual local governments, they now see the favorable outcomes and joint benefits of regional cooperation.
Nowhere is that more apparent than from our seats as the current and former chairmen of the Roanoke Valley Alleghany Regional Commission.
This organization has been at the forefront of the coalitions and relationships that have helped make a regional solution an early choice rather than a last resort and made the Roanoke Alleghany region one of the best examples of regional cooperation in Virginia.
For 42 years, the RVARC has been guided by the steady and steadfast leadership of its executive director, Wayne Strickland. As elected officials, we often joke it is our job to take credit when things go right. But we are in agreement that Strickland has been the force behind so much of what has gone right in the Roanoke-Alleghany region since 1979.
Wayne came to his job at the then Fifth Planning District Commission the same year ESPN was launched. The sports empire has launched nine networks in the USA since then. Meanwhile, the RVARC has fostered successful regional projects that, to list, would take more than the allotted number of words for a Roanoke Times Op-Ed.
Consider just some of what’s been accomplished in 42 years. A water supply study by the RVARC was the first step toward the formation of the Western Virginia Water Authority. The Roanoke Valley Greenways Commission started at the RVARC. The local government administrators and elected officials now have regular meetings to discuss shared issues; a tradition started by the RVARC and extended to include officials from the New River Valley and Greater Lynchburg. The commission’s broadband task force led to the creation of the Western Virginia Broadband Authority. The region’s first Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy, or CEDS, was the impetus for Economic Development Administration funding for projects such as the Jackson River Scenic Trail.
The constant for all that time and all those projects has been Strickland. His unique ability to bring people together is fueled by his gentlemanly manner, calm demeanor, and superior intellect. And along the way he has been grounded in the principal of always being fair but never playing favorites. Consider for a moment how difficult it is to not only balance the interests and egos of up to eleven governments but to concurrently move them toward regional thinking and action.
He has attracted and retained outstanding professionals on staff who also are committed to making the region better. He has mentored commission board members to help them make decisions that improve the region’s infrastructure and livability. He has fostered relationships with other regional commissions and organizations around the country to learn their best practices and put them to work to advance this region. Finally, he has exhibited patience and understanding working with local governments to help grasp complex issues and make decisions that might even have surprised the decision makers.
The Roanoke Alleghany region, its local governments, and its citizens have benefitted from Strickland’s steady leadership for 42 years. Jeremy Holmes is inheriting a strong organization and a legacy of achievement. We are confident he will bring the same skill to the RVARC as executive director. But for now, join us in thanking Strickland for a job well done and a region that is the better for it.
Grose is Mayor of Vinton and was chair of the Roanoke Valley Alleghany Regional Commission from 2006-2009 and 2017-2021. Martin is a member and former chairman of the Botetourt County Board of Supervisors and served as chair of the Roanoke Valley Alleghany Regional Commission from 2011-2013.