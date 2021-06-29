Grose and Martin: Thanks to Wayne Strickland

Consider just some of what’s been accomplished in 42 years. A water supply study by the RVARC was the first step toward the formation of the Western Virginia Water Authority. The Roanoke Valley Greenways Commission started at the RVARC. The local government administrators and elected officials now have regular meetings to discuss shared issues; a tradition started by the RVARC and extended to include officials from the New River Valley and Greater Lynchburg. The commission’s broadband task force led to the creation of the Western Virginia Broadband Authority. The region’s first Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy, or CEDS, was the impetus for Economic Development Administration funding for projects such as the Jackson River Scenic Trail.

The constant for all that time and all those projects has been Strickland. His unique ability to bring people together is fueled by his gentlemanly manner, calm demeanor, and superior intellect. And along the way he has been grounded in the principal of always being fair but never playing favorites. Consider for a moment how difficult it is to not only balance the interests and egos of up to eleven governments but to concurrently move them toward regional thinking and action.