Grove: I lost a friend today

I lost a friend today. His death was caused by COVID 19. He was 76, and while generally in good health, he had a few risk factors that made complications from the virus more likely.
I have no right to feel more sad or more angry at his death than any family member or friend who has lost someone to this terrible scourge. But I can’t help thinking he might be alive if he had been treated with the antibody ‘cocktail’.
He developed COVID-type symptoms a week after being exposed at Christmas. After 5 days of worsening fever, cough and fatigue, he was persuaded to go to the emergency room. Twelve hours and an IV bag of fluids later he was discharged home. The ER performed a COVID test, and he was told the results would be available in a few days. He did not remember to ask nor he was offered the antibody cocktail. His oxygen level, chest x-ray and lab was normal at that time. Two days later, however, he was in respiratory distress requiring hospitalization. By then it was too late for the antibody treatment and he did not respond to other interventions over the next week. I do not know that my friend would be alive today if he had been given this treatment, but I wonder.
There are two drug companies that make an antibody ‘cocktail’ to attack and shut down the coronovirus. It is recommended to be administered as an outpatient through an IV. The critical factor is to give it before the bodies’ immune system has gone into hyperdrive and caused devastating destruction in the lungs. Unfortunately, like so many other issues with this virus the antibody treatment has had some confusion regarding proper use and therefore has not been widely prescribed. I know of one physician and one retirement facility in our area though that have used it in appropriate patients before they become severely ill and they have achieved excellent results with many of the patients improving and avoiding hospitalization. The key is to use it before someone has a low oxygen level which indicates significant lung inflammation.
I have nothing but gratitude and respect for all the front-line health care workers and I realize that the emergency departments and many doctor’s offices are operating in extreme and sometimes chaotic conditions. And I also know this virus is not defeated yet and more lives are at risk. I ask that if you or your friend or loved one has risk factors that make COVID complications more likely and they are ill with COVID symptoms then encourage them to ask for the antibody cocktail when they call their primary care doctor or go to the ER. And I implore the healthcare systems to make pathways available for this treatment to be considered routinely and administered in a timely fashion.
Grove is a retired internal medicine physician. He lives in Roanoke.