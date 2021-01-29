Grove: I lost a friend today

I lost a friend today. His death was caused by COVID 19. He was 76, and while generally in good health, he had a few risk factors that made complications from the virus more likely.

I have no right to feel more sad or more angry at his death than any family member or friend who has lost someone to this terrible scourge. But I can’t help thinking he might be alive if he had been treated with the antibody ‘cocktail’.

He developed COVID-type symptoms a week after being exposed at Christmas. After 5 days of worsening fever, cough and fatigue, he was persuaded to go to the emergency room. Twelve hours and an IV bag of fluids later he was discharged home. The ER performed a COVID test, and he was told the results would be available in a few days. He did not remember to ask nor he was offered the antibody cocktail. His oxygen level, chest x-ray and lab was normal at that time. Two days later, however, he was in respiratory distress requiring hospitalization. By then it was too late for the antibody treatment and he did not respond to other interventions over the next week. I do not know that my friend would be alive today if he had been given this treatment, but I wonder.