Guy: Back Warner's tax plan

“The international tax system should focus on rewarding companies that invest in the U.S. and its workers, stop incentivizing corporations to shift jobs and investment abroad, and ensure that big corporations are paying their fair share,” the nine-page framework says.

At Virginia Organizing, we have a long history of working to make health care more affordable and accessible in the Commonwealth. We have made so much progress in this fight. The Affordable Care Act stopped health insurance companies from denying people coverage due to pre-existing conditions, expanded Medicaid to cover millions of working families, allowed young people to stay on their parents’ health insurance longer, and so much more. The American Rescue Plan provides even more subsidies for people to afford health insurance on the ACA marketplace. Virginia just recently expanded prenatal coverage to more people, regardless of immigration status. These changes have made a real difference in people lives, including my own.

The next step in our health care reform journey must address the unconscionably high prices of prescription drugs. Tax reform that holds prescription drug corporations accountable is an important piece of this puzzle.