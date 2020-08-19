Guzman: The dignity of the Latino community is on the ballot in November.

By Elizabeth Guzman
Guzman represents parts of Fauquier and Prince William counties in the House of Delegates. She is a Democrat.
Beginning last fall, I had the opportunity to travel across the commonwealth as the co-chair of Senator Bernie Sanders’ Virginia campaign. I was honored to serve the senator, who inspired me to run for office with his inclusive message of economic empowerment for all working people. As a Latina, I knew he would fight for policies that will help my community (63% of Latinx workers are in low-wage jobs). It is no surprise that Sen. Sanders performed so well among Latinx voters, who propelled him to victory in states like Nevada and California, and whose votes he carried in states like Iowa and Texas.
But I believe strongly in the primary process, and I am now proud to serve on Vice-President Joe Biden’s Latino Leadership Council. Biden last week rolled out a bold Latinx policy agenda that proves to me he sees our community and the contributions we have made. He will fight for systemic changes that not only recognize our humanity but will help us and all working people build generational wealth and achieve the American Dream.
The most urgent issue for almost all of us is the pandemic. Black and brown people have been disproportionately affected by Donald Trump’s failed response to COVID-19. As of June, 44% of people who tested positive for the virus in Roanoke were Hispanic. The virus is killing us, but Donald Trump has refused to listen to the experts and instead launched racist attacks against the Asian American community, just as he has launched racist attacks against Black and brown people.
But Joe Biden’s plans for COVID-19 will ensure that every person, whether insured or uninsured, will not have to pay a dollar out-of-pocket for visits related to COVID-19 treatment, preventive services and any eventual vaccine. No co-payments, no deductibles and no surprise medical billing. He’ll also ensure that everyone who needs a test can get one, and that testing will be free for those who need it, regardless of immigration status. Cost and fear of deportation are both barriers to people getting the testing and treatment they need … which only contributes to the virus’ spread.
Biden’s plans will also make affordable health care more accessible across the board. He’ll re-open Obamacare enrollment, increase Affordable Care Act subsidies, create a public option and provide full payment of COBRA premiums. Meanwhile, Donald Trump has refused to re-open the health exchange and has fought to repeal the Affordable Care Act and gut Medicaid (nearly one-third of Medicaid enrollees are Hispanic).
Biden’s plans will also make college more affordable to everyone. He will make college at public colleges and universities tuition-free for all students whose families make less than $125,000 annually, which will benefit 88% of Latino households. Biden’s plans will also double the maximum amount of Pell grants, which is particularly helpful to the Latinx undergraduates, 47% of whom receive these grants. Biden will also invest $70 billion in Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSIs), other minority-serving institutions and Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) that will train our next generation of Latino professionals and other professionals of color.
Biden will also help graduates tackle student loan debt by forgiving $10,000 of federal student loan debt as part of the COVID response and forgiving loan payments for individuals making $25,000 or less per year and capping loan payments at 5% of discretionary income for those making more.
I believe with my whole heart that Joe Biden’s plans will help my community and other communities of color build wealth and achieve our American Dream, but when thinking about this election, I keep coming back to one thing: the day after Donald Trump was elected president, my then 9- year-old son said, “Mommy, we have to leave this country. We have to go back to your home country of Peru.” I explained to him, “No, this is your home. We are Americans,” and he said, “But Donald Trump doesn’t like people who speak Spanish.”
That day hurt me, but we have a choice. Our choice is between someone who put children who look like mine in cages and someone who has a plan for immigration reform on Day 1. Roanoke is home to a rapidly growing Latinx population, and I say to you and to all Virginians, our dignity is on the ballot. Cuando votamos, ganamos, and I hope you join me in voting out Donald Trump and electing Joe Biden as the next president of the United States.
