Hagen: Peg McGuire is the obvious choice to fill Roanoke City Council vacancy

Like many Roanokers, I was disappointed by former Roanoke City Council member Robert Jeffrey’s actions leading to his felony convictions.

As a result of these convictions, the Roanoke City Council is about to appoint a new member to serve until a special election to take place on Nov. 8.

While the council has the right to appoint any qualified voter in Roanoke, justice and precedent demand that the Roanoke City Council to appoint Peg McGuire to serve as interim council member until after the special election. Firstly, our entire election system for the Roanoke City Council is based on the idea that the three people who receive the greatest number of votes serve as members of the council. This is a very basic tenant and should be upheld. Literally, most of our republic relies on this thought process for determining our elected officials.

McGuire came in fourth place in the November 2020 election. I am left wondering how many people would have not voted for Mr. Jeffrey had his embezzlement come to light during the election. This fundamental question allows for the possibility that McGuire would have easily earned the third spot.

Regardless of the politics of the appointment, by our system, McGuire should be appointed to the Roanoke City Council. In effect, by selecting anyone else, the Roanoke City Council is saying to the thousands of voters that selected McGuire that their voices do not matter and that is a grave injustice and ultimately a type of voter suppression.

Secondly, the Roanoke City Council has a history of appointing the individual who came in fourth previously. This precedent most recently occurred with now Vice-Mayor Trisha White-Boyd’s initial appointment to the council. At the time of White-Boyd’s appointment it was reported that the reason why she was appointed was due to her coming in fourth in the May 2016 election. The precedent has been set by the former members of the Roanoke City Council. As such, McGuire should be appointed to the Roanoke City Council since she came in fourth place during the November 2020 election.

With basic concepts of fairness and precedent pointing toward the Roanoke City Council to do the right thing and appoint Peg McGuire to serve our community until after the special election, the question becomes why would the Roanoke City Council be so afraid to have a different voice that represents so many in our city? It has been my experience that diversity is ultimately a good thing. Not diversity just for the sake of diversity, but diversity in thoughts and experiences.

Given the immense increase in crime and other issues which have plagued Roanoke, it is clear that the current thinking of the council is lacking. Should the Roanoke City Council appoint another political sycophant to the council, they would be doing our city a great disservice that would signal that the same sort of politics as usual are at play. It is beyond clear that the time for change has come. Having another unique voice that has been shown to have the support of the community on the Roanoke City Council is necessary. Peg McGuire has the clear backing and support of the city at large. As such, I call on the Roanoke City Council to appoint Peg McGuire to the vacant city council seat.

Hagen is a property developer and cannabis attorney in Roanoke. He is running for a seat on Roanoke City Council.