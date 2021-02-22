Hall: It’s Time for Citizens to Demand Public Safety

None of these proposals do anything to reduce crime, help victims, assist law enforcement, or keep communities safe. They do provide tremendous benefits to criminals who are less likely to be detected and held accountable. The job of our police officers will be more difficult and even less desirable.

We already know how this story will end. Crime will go up and drug use/addiction will increase. It’s already happening in many communities that have implemented pro-criminal policies. It’s hard to miss stories about increasing crime in Washington, New York, Minneapolis, Chicago and other places. The effects of these reckless policies will be felt disproportionately in disadvantaged communities, the very communities represented by those that advocate for “social justice.”

This has happened before. In the 1970s, crime was extremely high when similar policies were popular. This changed in the 1980s when citizens became tired of rising crime and lenient treatment of criminals. They demanded accountability and stricter laws were enacted. Afterwards, crime declined at a steady rate, even as our population grew. Apparently, we have forgotten as elected officials move to restore the failed policies of the past.

Final votes on these bills will be scheduled soon. The only way to stop this dangerous trend is to demand accountability by making your voices heard. Before the General Assembly ends, contact the Governor and legislators. Demand accountability for criminals. Demand an end to the rush for legalized drugs. Demand support for the brave men and women who protect our communities every day. Demand that the interests of victims be put before criminals. Demand safe communities. The alternative is a very dangerous future for Virginia.

Hall is chief of police for Roanoke County.