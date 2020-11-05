Hall: We're in the Fourth Turning

Three things hold true across each of these Fourth Turnings. One: Nobody saw the crisis coming. Circumstances at the time precipitated it. Two: The movement was not universally popular. A relatively small number of individuals was convinced that the country needed to change in a big way. Three: Afterwards the United States came back better and stronger.

What about the Fourth Turning evolving now? We see unrest and instability all around us. We know our iceberg is rotating. At some point soon we will see our old 25% submerge and a new 25% — a new America — rise to the surface.

In “The Fourth Turning,” Strauss and Howe predicted a climax coming around 2020 and ending around 2026: “Sometime before 2025 America will pass through a great gate in history” and “the very survival of the nation will feel at stake.” Outlandish at the time, their theory feels prescient today. A coronavirus pandemic sweeps the planet, and Americans lack affordable health care. An ever-growing divide separates the rich from the poor; our youth drown in unmanageable educational debt. Across the country, tens of thousands march against systemic racism, under-representation and their inability to influence their own futures. America has become internationally irrelevant.