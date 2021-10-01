Halliwill: Roanoke Regional Partnership maps the future in Thrive 2027

My friend loves maps. He can spend hours reading a Rand McNally Road Atlas. It inspires him to appreciate all that’s out there.

Certainly, maps can stimulate the imagination in some. But to most of us, whether on paper or on our phones, they serve to guide us somewhere.

That’s why the Roanoke Regional Partnership has created Thrive 2027, a new strategic plan for economic growth. It serves to inspire us to reach the economic potential of the Roanoke Region of Virginia. But, more importantly, it is a guide to how the region can realize growth and prosperity in the years ahead.

Here’s the starting point. Population growth is fueled by two components — natural increase (births minus deaths) and migration.

Fast-growing regions typically benefit from strong levels of newcomers, while shrinking communities often face the twin challenges of out-migration and a natural decline in population.

The Roanoke region falls between these two extremes. During the past decade, deaths have exceeded births. As a result, the region has been entirely dependent on migration to support population growth.