Hands off while driving in Virginia

Beginning Jan. 1, 2021, in Virginia, it will be illegal to use a cellphone while driving a motor vehicle. Drivers cannot even hold a cellular device starting New Year’s Day while behind the wheel. Police can and will pull you over if they see you holding any electronic communications devices. You will be charged and prosecuted.

Each year, approximately 1.6 million automobile collisions are caused by drivers using a cellphone according to the National Safety Council. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that motor vehicle accidents are the leading cause of death among healthy U.S. Citizens. With texting and driving causing one out of every four accidents, it’s no wonder that the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has classified distracted driving as a dangerous epidemic.

Distracted driving is any activity that diverts attention from driving. This includes talking or texting on your phone, dialing numbers, eating and drinking, talking to others in your vehicle, fiddling with the stereo, entertainment or navigation systems, or anything that takes your attention away from the task of safe driving.

The most alarming distraction is texting and driving. Sending or reading a text takes your eyes off the road for 5 seconds. At 55 mph, that is the equivalent of driving the length of an entire football field with your eyes closed.