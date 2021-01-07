Hanna: 2*20

The asterisk is a humble punctuation mark. Unlike the period, it doesn’t stop anything. Unlike the comma, it doesn’t even slow things down. It doesn’t shout like an exclamation point or make you puzzle like the question mark.

Instead, the asterisk usually sits quietly at the end of a sentence or behind a single word, pointing to something else on the page. Asterisks are most noticeable when they appear in the middle of an obscenity, implying what letters should be there.

Sports record books are littered with asterisks to indicate that a record or result is somehow tainted or illegitimate. Major league baseball’s steroid era resulted in a run on the asterisk — e.g., Mark McGwire’s single season home record*. But other results demand asterisks, too, like the 1972 Russian Olympic Basketball gold medal* (they cheated) or Lance Armstrong’s Seven Tour de France wins* (he cheated, too).

With 2020 thankfully over, we can spend 2021 adding asterisks to remind us how the pandemic tainted everything.

The Los Angeles Dodgers* won the 2020 World Series by beating Tampa Bay in six games. The series itself was legit, aside from being played at a neutral site. But the 60-game regular season was the shortest since 1872.