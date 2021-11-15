Hanna: 'Air rage' gives new fuel to fear of flying

Fear of flying has always been considered a relatively common phobia. You probably know a fearful flyer. You may be a fearful flyer yourself. If so, you’re not alone. There are estimates that between 33% and 44% of the population experience some level of aviophobia in their lifetime.

Although I will confess that I’ve held my breath on occasion when I’ve heard a strange engine noise or felt a sudden thump, I’d never considered myself to be afraid of flying until recently as I’ve watched in horror at increasing and increasingly violent cases of air rage. The Federal Aviation Administration characterizes such incidents as “unruly passengers.” Unruly? My hair can be unruly; these behaviors are, or should be, criminal. Happily, the FAA agrees and just sent more three dozen cases to the FBI for potential criminal prosecution.

In a recent congressional hearing, one flight attendant testified that he comes to work these days fully expecting to confront some form of disrespect or air rage. “Our most immediate danger, and our biggest distraction,” he said, “is the number of incidents we find ourselves having to deescalate.”

And the last thing we should want is a distracted flight crew.