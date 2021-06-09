Hanna: COVID's life lessons

In the closing minutes of the NCAA lacrosse championship game between Virginia and Maryland on Memorial Day, emotions were running so high on the sidelines that there was apparently a heated verbal confrontation between the two coaching staffs.

Although the skirmish was out of view of television cameras, one of the commentators witnessed it and expressed surprise at the display of what he called “smack talk.”

The game was close (Virginia won by a goal); the stakes were high. Why would a dust-up between coaches surprise him? He had, he said, expected sportsmanship to be stronger in a post-COVID era when players and coaches would just be thankful to be playing again, finally.

His comments made a kind of sense. After a year of performing in silent arenas and stadiums in front of cardboard cutouts, didn’t it stand to reason that everyone would be so thrilled to be back that no one would dare utter a discouraging word, let alone engage in smack talk”? In other words, hasn’t the pandemic changed us? And for the better? That’s what he thought. Or hoped, maybe.