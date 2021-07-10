Hanna: Still out there

Details are hazy this many years later, but vague outlines remain. It was sometime in the mid-1950s when a friend of my parents was driving along West Virginia’s Route 2 north of Wheeling late one night. The two-lane road runs parallel to the Ohio River and, back then, featured several dark and deserted stretches.

The man was cruising along one such stretch when bright disc-shaped object flew in front of the car, floated along above the highway before darting away toward the river.

I recall many hushed conversations among my parents and their friends about the incident. Since everyone agreed this guy was not some crackpot, no one seemed to know what to think. Then there was this postscript. Several curious people who went to the spot of the encounter the next day insisted they found marks where the asphalt had been singed by something.

Strange as it was, the story quickly faded. Besides, UFO sightings were a dime a dozen at the time. Every week the local newspaper carried accounts of people spotting “vapor-like” objects or being followed by a series of strange lights.