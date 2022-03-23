Hanna: Supporting youth league baseball better investment than major league tickets

Major League Baseball will now open its season on April 7, a week later than scheduled because of the owners’ lockout.

A show of hands: How many of you were waiting with bated breath to hear “Play Ball!” on Opening Day? Not sure I’m seeing many hands.

Baseball is central to many of my earliest and fondest memories: from my first mitt to playing catch in the front yard with my brother to neighborhood pickup games that started after breakfast and lasted until either dinner time or the baseball disappeared in a hedge.

Neither a players’ strike nor an owners’ lockout factored in any of those memories. Labor issues were for business, not for games. And baseball was a game. Or so I once thought.

You’re not alone if you didn’t know what to make of the 99-day lockout. Not only were the issues complicated, but baseball had enjoyed 26 years of labor peace.

Work stoppages aren’t new to the majors. In fact, April 1 marks the 50th anniversary of MLB’s first strike, which lasted 13 days and cost 86 games along with our naivety. Owners staged their first lockout the following years, keeping players away for 17 days and delaying the start of spring training. Between 1972 and 1994, MLB had five strikes and three lockouts.

The longest and most disastrous strike was from August 12, 1994, to April 2, 1995, with 948 games canceled plus the 1994 postseason, including the World Series. At one point, the owners hired what they called “replacement players,” composed of retired major leaguers, amateurs, and minor leaguers. Scabs is what they were. (A footnote: Michael Jordan refused to cross the picket lines, retiring from his brief baseball career and unretiring from basketball rather than become a scab.)

When the strike ended, MLB had to coax disenchanted fans back to the stadiums. Attendance dropped by 20%. Players and owners were considered equally culpable, and angry fans let their feelings be known. In Cincinnati, a plane flew over Riverfront Stadium trailing a sign that read: “Owners And Players, To Hell With All Of You.” In New York, three fans, wearing t-shirts emblazoned with “Greed,” ran onto the Shea Stadium field and threw 150 $1 bills at players from the Mets and Cardinals.

MLB wooed fans with reduced ticket prices and increased promotional giveaways. Results were mixed. When the Cubs gave away magnetic schedules, fans tossed them onto Wrigley Field and delayed a game. Similarly, Pirate fans littered the field at Three Rivers Stadium with the wooden sticks from their free pennants. Players were eager to sign autographs and toss baseballs into the stands. And a lot of fans who had vowed never to return were apparently mollified since attendance returned to pre-strike levels within a year.

Will fans forgive this time? Maybe. But MLB was losing ground before the lockout. The 2021 regular season attendance was the lowest since 1984. While the pandemic was undoubtedly a significant factor, entertainment options are more plentiful than ever. Plus, young people have been disappearing: the average age of today’s fan is 57.

MLB needs a facelift: games are ploddingly slow, and, as Devin Gordon argued in an excellent piece in The Atlantic last June, they aren’t much fun, either. Wrote Gordon: “Modern baseball has lots of problems — too many strikeouts, too few runs, too little action on the basepaths — but all these problems are symptoms of the same root cause: Major League Baseball is afraid of fun.”

My 8-year-old grandson got his first glove at Christmas, and he’s having fun playing. The MLB lockout didn’t dampen his enthusiasm. Not yet, anyway. But an Aspen Institute study reports the percentage of children ages 6 to 12 participating in baseball on a regular basis has fallen steadily since 2008. That’s not all MLB’s fault since there are lots more opportunities for kids. Still, the big leagues fueled my enthusiasm for baseball as a kid — reading the standings every morning and listening to games on the transistor every night.

Those days, and nights, are long gone, and labor disputes haven’t helped matters. If you’re disappointed with the current state of MLB but don’t want to rent a plane to chastise the owners and players, here’s to invest in the game but not in MLB.

The 2021 Fan Cost Index set the average cost for four people attending a MLB game last summer at $253. That’s what it cost for four adult non-premium tickets, single-car parking, two draft beers, four soft drinks, four hot dogs and two adult-sized adjustable hats. The Washington Nationals’ cost was $338.53. Add 7.5% for inflation, and this year’s average should be $271.98 (or $363.92 for the Nationals).

Sending a check for $271.98 (or $363.92 if you’d planned a trip to D.C.) to your local youth league baseball (or softball) organization is one way to help keep the game alive.

Hanna spent more than 35 years in public affairs at four different colleges and universities, including Washington and Lee University. He lives in Lexington.