Hanna: Throwing curves

But proof of a curveball was available long before that 1957 in the backyard of a math professor Washington and Lee University’s campus. In 1878, a W&L pitcher named George Augustus Sykes became the first college pitcher in the South to throw a curveball in a game. Sykes used his pitch that spring to baffle the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, where W&L blanked the hosts 12-0, much to the consternation of U.Va. fans who claimed they were “the innocent victims of as scurvy a trick as has ever been exhibited in the annals of base-ball.”

Sykes had learned how to throw the curve by watching one of its earliest practitioners, Bobby Mathews of the New York Mutuals in a game against semi-pro team in Sykes’ hometown, Louisville, in 1875. When he unveiled his curveball against U.Va., Sykes struck out 12 batters and allowed three hits.

The win was cause for celebration. There was a torchlight parade when the team arrived in Lexington by stagecoach, and the next night a W&L math professor named Alexander Nelson feted the players with a “strawberry feast” at his home. Professor Nelson was among those who refused to believe a pitcher could make a ball curve; Sykes was eager to prove the professor wrong.