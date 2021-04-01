Hanna: Throwing curves

Historians of baseball often argue over how Major League Baseball should be divided into different eras based on trends in the sport. Here’s one common list: the Dead Ball Era (1901-19), the Live Ball Era (1920-41), the Integration Era (1942-60), the Expansion Era (1961-76), the Free Agency Era (1977-93), and the Steroid Era (1994-2005).
Where does that leave us in 2021? Welcome to the Statcast Era.
The Statcast Era began in 2015 when MLB installed state-of-the-art tracking technology in every stadium. Using a dozen cameras plus radar equipment, this technology tracks the location and movements of the ball and every player on the field in real time. For those fans who love collecting and arguing over arcane statistics, Statcast is another level entirely. For example, we now know precisely how fast the ball comes off the bat of San Diego Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr. (113.4 MPH). We can now measure which outfielder gets the fastest jump when chasing a fly ball. (Arizona’s Tim Locastro covered 38.9 feet in the first three seconds.) And, of course, we know everything measurable about every pitch — its speed, its rotation, and both its vertical and horizontal movement.
Gone are the days of using well-worn homespun adages. Instead of saying “He hit the cover off the ball,” we can say that Atlanta outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr.’s leadoff home run against Boston last year traveled 495 feet with an exit velocity of 112.9 MPH and a launch angle of 32 degrees. As far as we know, the cover stayed on the ball.
Way, way back in the pre-Statcast Era, somewhere between the Integration and Expansion eras, I spent many evenings listening to the late Bob Prince call the play-by-play broadcasts of the Pittsburgh Pirates on KDKA. Prince was gifted at imparting uniquely colorful descriptions. His word pictures left no doubt about what was happening. A pitch that just missed the strike zone was as “close as the fuzz on a tick’s ear.” A player who was narrowly thrown out at second was out “by a gnat’s eyelash.” A fastball pitcher on a particularly good day was throwing “aspirin tablets.”
And Prince would describe an especially good curveball by saying that “the bottom dropped out.” With those high speed, high-res cameras and radar guns trained on every pitch, we can measure the bottom dropping out — Clayton Kershaw of the Dodgers has 68 inches of drop.
What’s intriguing that curveball statistic is not until the late 1950s did people began to believe that a pitcher could make the ball actually curve. In 1957 the American Journal of Physics published a paper titled “Effect of spin and speed on the lateral deflection (curve) of a baseball and the Magnus effect for smooth spheres.” That study involved the Washington Senators, a wind tunnel, and The Magnus Effect, first discovered by German physicist Heinrich Gustav Magnus, who wanted to understand why cannonballs tended to veer from their expected flight path.
But proof of a curveball was available long before that 1957 in the backyard of a math professor Washington and Lee University’s campus. In 1878, a W&L pitcher named George Augustus Sykes became the first college pitcher in the South to throw a curveball in a game. Sykes used his pitch that spring to baffle the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, where W&L blanked the hosts 12-0, much to the consternation of U.Va. fans who claimed they were “the innocent victims of as scurvy a trick as has ever been exhibited in the annals of base-ball.”
Sykes had learned how to throw the curve by watching one of its earliest practitioners, Bobby Mathews of the New York Mutuals in a game against semi-pro team in Sykes’ hometown, Louisville, in 1875. When he unveiled his curveball against U.Va., Sykes struck out 12 batters and allowed three hits.
The win was cause for celebration. There was a torchlight parade when the team arrived in Lexington by stagecoach, and the next night a W&L math professor named Alexander Nelson feted the players with a “strawberry feast” at his home. Professor Nelson was among those who refused to believe a pitcher could make a ball curve; Sykes was eager to prove the professor wrong.
An eyewitness account of what happened next came from Sykes’ teammate and his catcher, William McElwee, whose version of the story was told by Charley McDowell, a W&L grad and late columnist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch, in a 1947 edition of the student newspaper. McDowell wrote that “…Mr. Sykes took the professor out to a tree in the yard and stood him a few yards behind it. Then he returned to a position about 40 or 50 feet in front of the tree and threw the ball. To the wonderment of all, it curved around the tree and hit the dubious professor squarely on the noggin.”