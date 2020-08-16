Hansard: Thinking about spit

By J.D. Hansard
Hansard is a retired math teacher living in Roanoke.
I have been thinking a lot lately, about spit.
Not long ago my wife and I watched a fictional story set in Scotland in the 1700s. On several occasions, when two men reached an agreement each man spit into the palm of his right hand and then they shook hands to seal the deal. They mingled their saliva. Now there, I thought, is something I can imagine my Scots ancestors doing, and I felt relieved that the practice has fallen out of favor. But then I thought again.
Along came the coronavirus and turned our world upside down, threatening our lives and our livelihoods. It also commandeered cable news shows on which they keep showing us vivid pictures of what happens when we talk, cough, sneeze, and sing. A mist of saliva, possibly containing the virus, is projected outward.
We learned that when, for the last several years, we have stood in line at the Roanoker Restaurant waiting to be seated and, from a distance of about two feet, struck up a conversation with a stranger, we have been showering each other in a mist of saliva — spit. The Scots people in our TV show were sharing spit with friends, while my wife and I have been sharing spit with complete strangers. But, in the absence of the virus, we have been doing it, more or less, safely.
Shortly after the virus began its invasion of our country there was a story about a church choir in which one member, unknowingly carrying the infection, attended choir practice. The result was that many of his fellow singers were infected. Consequently, choirs nationwide are largely silent.
My wife and I are members of the Raleigh Court Presbyterian Church choir. The cable news pictures of saliva being projected a considerable distance by singers as they sing have shown us that we were sharing spit with our fellow choir members while singing to the glory of God.
Things have changed since the 1700’s. Back then men knowingly shared spit. Until a few months ago we Presbyterian choir members have been unknowingly doing the same thing. I wholeheartedly look forward to the day when we can safely do it again.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!