Harris: Disparity of outcomes does not always stem from racism

When I review the risks of surgery and the fact that they have no related gallbladder symptoms, then the poor risk:benefit ratio begins to become clear and they come to understand, returning home with reassurance that they have no disease.

Today there is a misconception that every time we find disparity in outcomes that it is somehow due to racism. Sometimes, this is true. But not all the time.

There are a host of other factors that readily account for disparities in outcomes, even in the same person, such as age, training, education, etc.

As an example, during my basic training in the Marine Corps, there was a sprint drill which we did every day; essentially a 50-yard dash from a standing position, which we would repeat at the discretion of our drill instructor.

I won every time. My drill instructor thought he would remedy this inequality by making me start with a disadvantage of facing the opposite direction and laying down on the ground, which meant I had to get up and turn around to run, while my fellow Marines continued to start while facing the right direction in a standing position.

I still won the race, I’m happy to say. But I could not do that now! The mere effects of aging easily accounts for the disparity in my outcomes then and now.