Harris: Disparity of outcomes does not always stem from racism

“You’re entitled to your own opinion, but you’re not entitled to your own facts.”
— Daniel Patrick Moynihan
“Facts are stubborn things.”
— John Adams
“A society that puts equality — in the sense of equality of outcome — ahead of freedom will end up with neither equality nor freedom. The use of force to achieve equality will destroy freedom, and the force, introduced for good purposes, will end up in the hands of people who use it to promote their own interests.”
— Milton Friedman
In general surgery, we smile every time a referral is made because of an incidental discovery of gallstones. There is a misconception that the mere presence of gallstones requires an operation.
The fact is that only 20% of those with gallstones have related symptoms and need surgical intervention.
The rest will likely live the remainder of their lives without any problem and never need surgery. This is the simple fact.
Yet we have patients who will vociferously demand to have their gallbladder removed because some relative told them that that is what they need.
When I review the risks of surgery and the fact that they have no related gallbladder symptoms, then the poor risk:benefit ratio begins to become clear and they come to understand, returning home with reassurance that they have no disease.
Today there is a misconception that every time we find disparity in outcomes that it is somehow due to racism. Sometimes, this is true. But not all the time.
There are a host of other factors that readily account for disparities in outcomes, even in the same person, such as age, training, education, etc.
As an example, during my basic training in the Marine Corps, there was a sprint drill which we did every day; essentially a 50-yard dash from a standing position, which we would repeat at the discretion of our drill instructor.
I won every time. My drill instructor thought he would remedy this inequality by making me start with a disadvantage of facing the opposite direction and laying down on the ground, which meant I had to get up and turn around to run, while my fellow Marines continued to start while facing the right direction in a standing position.
I still won the race, I’m happy to say. But I could not do that now! The mere effects of aging easily accounts for the disparity in my outcomes then and now.
Therefore, I am not even equal to myself at these different stages in life, much less equal to all others who are in varying stages of their own lives.
Inequalities in outcomes have been a fact of life in societies around the world, and for thousands of years of recorded history.
As economist Thomas Sowell, puts it: “In a sense, life is a relay race, and each of us receives the baton at a time and place over which we have no control.
Our parents, our birth order, our country and our surrounding culture have already been predetermined for us.
“Some of the prerequisites for achievement can be affected later by individual choices or social policies, but by no means 100% in most cases, much less in all cases. No human being and no human institution has either sufficient knowledge or sufficient power for that.”
It is a tried and true maxim in medicine that the first step toward treatment is the right diagnosis.
This is no less true for societal ills. When we have an error in diagnosis, then the prescribed “treatment” will be a costly misadventure from which we may not recover.