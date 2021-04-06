Harris: Thanks to those who make Burrell marker reality

On March 26 the state historic marker for Burrell Memorial Hospital was unveiled in the 600 block of McDowell Avenue in Northwest Roanoke.
As the applicant for the marker, I want to publicly thank the many partners that made this possible.
This includes the Carilion Clinic Foundation which funded the marker, the City of Roanoke for receiving, installing, and now perpetually maintaining the marker, and Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare for providing an easement for the marker’s location.
Within these three groups were individuals whose support was critical and much appreciated, and they include Kay Strickland, Bob Cowell, Brian Townsend, Debbie Bonniwell, Hong Liu, and Mark Chadwick.
I am also grateful to those that spoke at the well-attended unveiling event, and they were Mayor Sherman Lea, Dr. N.L. Bishop of Carilion, and Debbie Bonniwell of Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare, and to Melinda Mayo of the city for coordinating the unveiling and dedication.
I am also appreciative to Jennifer Loux and the staff of the Virginia Department of Historic Resources that approved the marker and finalized its text.
Each state historic marker declares something significant happened here, and to that end the Burrell Memorial Hospital marker recognizes the remarkable history and legacy of that institution.
The marker reads as follows: “Five African American physicians opened Burrell Memorial Hospital in a house at 311 Henry St. in March 1915. They named it in honor of their colleague Dr. Isaac D. Burrell, who had died in 1914 after traveling by train to undergo surgery in Washington, D.C., as local hospitals treated only whites.
Burrell Memorial, which became the region’s largest medical facility for black patients, moved into a former school on this site in 1921 and occupied a new building here in 1955.
The hospital’s nursing school prepared African Americans for careers as registered nurses before closing in the 1930s. A school for practical nurses opened here in the 1950s. Burrell Memorial Hospital closed in 1978.”
Harris is a Roanoke minister, a former mayor, and author of multiple books about the history of the Roanoke Valley.