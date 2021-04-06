Harris: Thanks to those who make Burrell marker reality

On March 26 the state historic marker for Burrell Memorial Hospital was unveiled in the 600 block of McDowell Avenue in Northwest Roanoke.

As the applicant for the marker, I want to publicly thank the many partners that made this possible.

This includes the Carilion Clinic Foundation which funded the marker, the City of Roanoke for receiving, installing, and now perpetually maintaining the marker, and Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare for providing an easement for the marker’s location.

Within these three groups were individuals whose support was critical and much appreciated, and they include Kay Strickland, Bob Cowell, Brian Townsend, Debbie Bonniwell, Hong Liu, and Mark Chadwick.

I am also grateful to those that spoke at the well-attended unveiling event, and they were Mayor Sherman Lea, Dr. N.L. Bishop of Carilion, and Debbie Bonniwell of Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare, and to Melinda Mayo of the city for coordinating the unveiling and dedication.

I am also appreciative to Jennifer Loux and the staff of the Virginia Department of Historic Resources that approved the marker and finalized its text.