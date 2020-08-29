Harris: The meaning of race

By Chuck Harris
Harris is a surgeon practicing in the New River Valley.
“What is it, then, this seamless body stocking, some two yards square, this our casing, our facade, that flushes, pales, perspires, glistens, glows, furrows, tingles, crawls, itches, pleasures and pains us all our days, at once keeper of the organs within, and sensitive probe, adventurer into the world outside?”
— Richard Selzer, MD, Surgeon
Race. It only has the meaning we assign to it. It is entirely a social construct. It is not a biologic category. In surgery, we do not have separate anatomy books of reference based on race. When we transfuse blood, or transplant organs, race is not a factor. There is just one race; the human race.
The difference between black and white, physically, is a mere 1/30th of an ounce of melanin. Skin’s very design is for relating; for touch. We have an inherent need for human contact, which we are realizing more and more in our isolation required by the coronavirus pandemic. It is ironic that this organ which specializes in touch should become the basis for distance between us and for the fracturing of relationships. In the case of Loving v Virginia (1967), loving across racial lines was a felony in our beloved state. How blind were we to make love a crime?
How can an organ designed to enable us in discerning 1/1000th of an ounce of pressure on the tip of a 1/2” hair, be the reason for our dullness in perceiving the value of another human being?
Our defense against a hostile environment requires skin. It is the frontline of defense against the hordes of bacteria that live on its surface. A single bacterium can reproduce to a million-fold in eight hours and each of us carries as many such creatures on our body surface as there are people on the planet.
Every day epidermal cells are sacrificed in our defense at the rate of ten billion skin cells a day. It is indeed ironic that the skin which reflects the body’s wisdom in preserving it’s integrity should be the reason for our destroying each other.
The skin has a key role in temperature regulation through its integrity as a waterproof barrier and due to the eccrine sweat glands which together maintain the optimal temperature of 98.6 F ,within 0.5 to 1.5 degrees, to ensure all bodily systems function at their best. It is the ultimate in irony that skin, this preserver of warmth, should be the reason for the coldness in our dealings with each other in matters of ‘race’. In the words of philosopher Miguel de Unamuno from The Tragic Sense of Life:
“Warmth! Warmth! We need more warmth! For we are dying of cold and not darkness. It is not the night that kills, but the frost!”
Understanding our present racial crises does not require a huge intellect. A little child can understand that the physical difference of skin color is not a problem. It is only the meaning we assign it that makes it one.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!