Harris: The prescience of Pogo

“There is always a moment in the story of great powers when their own citizens become their own worst enemies; not so much in the form of homegrown terrorism as in the form of the citizenry thinking and living at odds with what it takes for the nation to thrive.” — Os Guinness

“We have seen the enemy and he is us.” — Pogo

Republic. In the world of 1776 that knew only the rule of monarchy, here was a radical new idea; that a people would endeavor to govern themselves. Why on earth did we think we could? Are we still able?

We saw ourselves then, eclectic band that we were, unified around one central theme; the desire to live free. For this, we set aside our penchant for categorization by which we tend to define our world and entertain the illusion of control. We were Americans. That was all that mattered then. What about now?

Today, we have fragmented into tribes and our preoccupation with categorization has “boomeranged us into chaos, in which limbo we whirl, clutching the straws of our definitions” to borrow a phrase from James Baldwin’s “Notes of A Native Son.”