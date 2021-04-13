Harris: The prescience of Pogo

“There is always a moment in the story of great powers when their own citizens become their own worst enemies; not so much in the form of homegrown terrorism as in the form of the citizenry thinking and living at odds with what it takes for the nation to thrive.” — Os Guinness
“We have seen the enemy and he is us.” — Pogo
Republic. In the world of 1776 that knew only the rule of monarchy, here was a radical new idea; that a people would endeavor to govern themselves. Why on earth did we think we could? Are we still able?
We saw ourselves then, eclectic band that we were, unified around one central theme; the desire to live free. For this, we set aside our penchant for categorization by which we tend to define our world and entertain the illusion of control. We were Americans. That was all that mattered then. What about now?
Today, we have fragmented into tribes and our preoccupation with categorization has “boomeranged us into chaos, in which limbo we whirl, clutching the straws of our definitions” to borrow a phrase from James Baldwin’s “Notes of A Native Son.”
In the words of Os Guinness, “Freedom always faces a fundamental moral challenge. Freedom requires order and therefore restraint, yet the only restraint that does not contradict freedom is self-restraint…Thus the heart of the problem is the problem of the heart.”
We understand that man is more than a mere animal governed by his appetite. The “heart” Guinness refers to here is not the biologic pump, but rather the seat of virtue and magnanimity (from magnus, great, and animus, spirit) in a metaphoric Chest that serves, in the words of C.S. Lewis, as “the indispensable liaison …between cerebral man and visceral man.”
But our universities, no longer marketplaces for ideas, have become factories of materialistic indoctrination producing men (and women) without Chests. “And all the time…we continue to clamor for those very qualities we are rendering impossible…In a sort of ghastly simplicity we remove the organ and demand the function. We make men without chests and expect of them virtue and enterprise. We laugh at honor and are shocked to find traitors in our midst. We castrate and bid the geldings be fruitful.”
The “Us versus Them” mentality that has predominated in our national politics is a child of categorization and has corrupted our thinking. We have become blind to what we have in common, and, in the words of Daniel Goleman, have been seduced by the “narcissism of minor differences.” The emotions of anger and fear amplify the destructiveness of a budding bias as the low road hijacks the high. We no longer ask ourselves the question of whether he/she really has all the bad traits we ascribe to Them since a damning view of Them has already been accepted. We need a heart transplant, because our present one is failing.
“As a nation of freemen, we must live through all time, or die by suicide” was the warning of President Abraham Lincoln. Let it not be said of us that we traded away our priceless heritage of freedom for a society of neatly analyzed hard-working ciphers. God forbid that we would sacrifice our nation on the altar of our bias. It cannot be Us versus Them if we are to survive. It must be Just Us, together. Otherwise, we can lose our freedom, and then there will be no one to blame except the person staring back at Us in the mirror.
Harris is a surgeon in the New River Valley.