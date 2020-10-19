Harris: The wonder of worth

By Chuck Harris
Harris is a surgeon practicing in the New River Valley.
“Men go abroad to wonder at the height of mountains, at the huge waves of the sea, at the long courses of the rivers, at the vast compass of the ocean, at the circular motion of the stars; and they pass by themselves without even wondering.” — Augustine
The wildfires in California have forced many to take stock, and gather what matters most from their burning homes in order to grow and persevere after the disaster which has changed their lives forever. If we are wise, we will glean what we have learned and are still learning from the current coronavirus pandemic. One thing for certain, it has served to clarify our sense of human worth.
Right now, with the shutdown of arenas, stadiums, theaters, concert halls, theme parks, and nightclubs, the value of an ability to throw a 95 mph fastball over home plate dwindles considerably. At this time, the quarterback who can hurl the football 60 yards downfield to fleet-footed receivers just doesn’t rank as a high-value item today. The thespian skills of actors on Broadway have shrinking value in the setting of the current pestilence that has shuttered the venues of the entertainment industry. The premium on beauty and style lessens markedly in a culture forced to wear masks and stay indoors.
New heroes emerge from among common folk; the essential workers, the UPS and FedEx drivers who deliver much needed goods to our doors which can no longer be found locally. The health care workers, the police, the paramedics, the people who daily risk life and limb as they continue to keep us all supplied, secure and healthy.
This world-wide pause in “business as usual” has had the value of giving us time to think about what is really important in our lives, including our own self worth.
Some have reasoned wrongly, and with no anchor to transcendent values, have concluded in despair that life has lost its worth, sadly joining the rising number of suicide victims.
On the other hand, there are those who have taken stock and have come to understand that our value and purpose derive from something more permanent than how much people are willing to pay to see us.
We are not called human doings, but rather human beings. Our worth is based on who we are, not what we do. All of us, are shaped and molded in our mother’s womb the same way.
We are all made in what theologians call imago Dei; in the image of God. It is a way of saying that we are a finite representation of the infinite God, in that we are creative, rational, relational, purposeful in limited and finite ways, reflecting God’s infinite abilities. . In that way, we are also like each other and resemble the One who made us. It is from this that we derive our value, our dignity and our purpose. It is what also makes us equal to one another. The psalmist was so overwhelmed by this truth, that he could not help but exclaim “I will give thanks to You, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made!” (Ps.139:14)
It has been said that this pandemic will reset a new “normal” in our lives.
If we can salvage from the fire of this pandemic this important nugget about our true worth, then the net effect will be to enrich us and help us see with new eyes for the balance of our days.
