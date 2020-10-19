Harris: The wonder of worth

New heroes emerge from among common folk; the essential workers, the UPS and FedEx drivers who deliver much needed goods to our doors which can no longer be found locally. The health care workers, the police, the paramedics, the people who daily risk life and limb as they continue to keep us all supplied, secure and healthy.

This world-wide pause in “business as usual” has had the value of giving us time to think about what is really important in our lives, including our own self worth.

Some have reasoned wrongly, and with no anchor to transcendent values, have concluded in despair that life has lost its worth, sadly joining the rising number of suicide victims.

On the other hand, there are those who have taken stock and have come to understand that our value and purpose derive from something more permanent than how much people are willing to pay to see us.

We are not called human doings, but rather human beings. Our worth is based on who we are, not what we do. All of us, are shaped and molded in our mother’s womb the same way.