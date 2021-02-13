Harris: Waiting to be seen

It was a windy, cold winter night in Roanoke, when the 48 year-old doctor felt the first serious cramp in his right upper abdomen. He tried to dismiss it as possibly an abdominal muscle strain. But this pain was becoming unrelenting, signifying an impacted cystic duct or even a possible common duct stone which meant he would need surgery. As skilled a surgeon as he was, he could not operate on himself! He would need to change direction and get to a hospital for help.
But in 1914, in Roanoke, Va., there were no hospitals that took care of black people, which was why Dr. Burrell and his colleagues were building one. But that was still in the future. He needed help now and he had to try. He drove to the Memorial Hospital downtown in hopes that his status as a fellow physician might cause them to make an exception to their usual policy of segregation.
Dr. Burrell shivered in the cold as he waited outside the hospital for the guard to respond to his knock on the door, and pulled his cloak tighter around himself. He wondered as he waited if they were up to date on the latest treatment. More importantly, he wondered if they would see him at all. He could only hope.
“To dwell on the past is to lose an eye.
To forget the past is to lose both eyes.” — Russian proverb
He pondered if the day would ever come when he would be simply treated as a man. Why were we always seen as “a problem”?, he mused. What was so hard with treating us as any other human being? He had discovered that reality is a hard schoolmaster, and he had learned from the recent Civil War that men are not governed by the transcendent eternal values of Heaven but rather by the temporal ethics of the times. The words of P.T. Forsyth rang true as he recalled them; “If within us we find nothing over us, we succumb to what is around us.”
The hospital’s final answer to his inquiry was disappointing— they could not treat a black man there, but they would help to get him on a train to Freedmans Hospital in Washington DC; 220 miles away.
His life now teetered on the balance of the fragile hope Medicine held at that time. Ether anesthesia had been available since 1846 and Lister’s antisepsis had become standard practice since 1867. But antibiotics wouldn’t be available for another thirty years, neither would IV fluids. The only hope in 1914 was removal of the offending organ by surgery and for Dr. Isaac Burrell, that help was 220 miles away.
When they finally arrived in D.C., the attending surgeon just shook his head as he appreciated the jaundice, fever, delirium, hypotension, and right upper abdominal tenderness of “Reynold’s pentad” indicating a common bile duct stone with ascending cholangitis and septic shock. “Ready an OR, stat!”, he commanded. They rushed him to the operating room for cholecystectomy and common duct exploration, but the surgery proved to be too little, too late, and the good doctor later succumbed that night to multiple system organ failure due to overwhelming sepsis.
But the story doesn’t end there.
The hospital Dr. Burrell and his colleagues were building went on to be completed the following year; opening on March 18, 1915, and there was at last a hospital in Roanoke, Virginia, where its 11,000 black residents could be treated. It had been named Burrell Memorial Hospital in his honor.
Dr. Burrell’s legacy continues to this day, demonstrated by a critically injured woman who was being transferred from Lexington to Roanoke. She had to be diverted to the nearest hospital, Burrell Memorial, because of clinical deterioration. As a white lady, she was not supposed to go there. But the doctors at Burrell saved her life. She had received such kind and compassionate care there that she did not want to leave, and ended up staying at Burrell for the rest of her care. Such accounts reflect the character, commitment and compassion of Dr. Isaac Burrell who, at last, had finally been seen.
We have made much progress since the time of Dr. Burrell. A century ago, I would not have even been admitted as a patient at the hospital where I am now Chief of Staff and an attending surgeon. We are not yet where we want to be, but thank God, we are not where we were.
Harris is a surgeon in the New River Valley.