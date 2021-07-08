Harris: Why would we become the thing we have abhorred?

“I have a dream my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character …”
— Martin Luther King, Jr.
Critical race theory is cut from the same cloth as the Emperor’s New Clothes. Manufactured from mendacity, the theory’s purveyors use a national guilt about “systemic racism” to intimidate the susceptible in seeing something that is not there. Critical race theory would have us believe that we are inescapably defined by the group into which we were born — principally by race and sex — and that this understanding must shape our politics. Treating people as individuals is considered immoral, according to the theory, because it ignores our history of racism and sexism. “Remedying America’s systemic racism and omnipresent White privilege requires that people of color be treated preferentially. The power of the state not only may legitimately be used to this end, it must be so used, and sweepingly,” explains political scientist, Charles Murray.
It is indeed ironic that so many have embraced with uncritical acceptance the specious and vacuous notion of critical race theory which does not have a shred of data to substantiate it. Yet, despite this, it has insidiously insinuated itself into the policies of our universities, our elementary schools, our industry, and our government.
More importantly, what does this say about us, as a people, who would so easily and willingly become the very thing we have abhorred for so long: judging a person by their skin color. As a black man raised in the 1950s and ’60s, who was an eyewitness to the civil rights movement, I shared the desperate hope that fell on our ears from the lips of Dr. King that hot summer’s day in the March on Washington; that one day we would not judge each other by the color of our skin; but by our individual character. I have lived too long and seen too much for someone to tell me that just because a man’s skin color is white that he is my “oppressor.” I cannot believe this anymore than I could believe that I was inferior to white people because of my skin color. Is our memory so short that we have forgotten the long road to freedom that we have walked down? Have we forgotten the price that was paid in bombings, beatings and body bags, all of which make today’s “micro aggressions” pale by comparison?
Any attempt to paint any group of people with the same broad brush denigrates and devalues the individual person. Such labeling in history has always preceded the extreme expressions of this mindset by genocidal movements such as the Holocaust in Nazi Germany, the killing fields of the Khmer Rouge in Cambodia, the massacre of the Tutsi people by the Hutu in Rwanda, to name only a few.
When this madness ends and we are truly “woke,” hopefully we will be found to be fully clothed and in our right minds. Weathering the cold winter of our discontent will require that we be dressed in something more substantial than the diaphanous garb passing for clothing today.
Harris is a surgeon in the New River Valley.