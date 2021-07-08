Harris: Why would we become the thing we have abhorred?

More importantly, what does this say about us, as a people, who would so easily and willingly become the very thing we have abhorred for so long: judging a person by their skin color. As a black man raised in the 1950s and ’60s, who was an eyewitness to the civil rights movement, I shared the desperate hope that fell on our ears from the lips of Dr. King that hot summer’s day in the March on Washington; that one day we would not judge each other by the color of our skin; but by our individual character. I have lived too long and seen too much for someone to tell me that just because a man’s skin color is white that he is my “oppressor.” I cannot believe this anymore than I could believe that I was inferior to white people because of my skin color. Is our memory so short that we have forgotten the long road to freedom that we have walked down? Have we forgotten the price that was paid in bombings, beatings and body bags, all of which make today’s “micro aggressions” pale by comparison?