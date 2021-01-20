Harris: Wisdom of the body

This living lesson from the body has application to our larger, national crisis of the “trend toward dividing people into ever-smaller groups, each with its own particular grievance and narrative, [which] comes at the expense of the unifying identity that all democracies need. This is especially true in the United States, where ‘we the people’ has no ethnic, national or religious basis. We reinforce those divisions at our peril”. Such is the clarion call sounded by former secretary of State, Condoleezza Rice.

The insidious encroachment of critical race and critical gender theories, which pit races and sexes against each other by labeling them “oppressors” and the “oppressed”, has reinterpreted society and history in terms of this “struggle”. Without a vote, without legislation, without constitutional or popular support, this has become the prevalent and preferred creed of our academic, government, educational, and corporate institutions.

While ostensibly looking to promote “diversity and inclusion”, it has had the tragic and paradoxical effect of inflaming ancient grievances and widening the schisms in our culture. It is an ideology without redemption, and those who don’t subscribe to it are maligned as racists, or misogynists, adding to the burgeoning ‘cancel culture’ victim lists.