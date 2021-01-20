Harris: Wisdom of the body

“For the body is not one member, but many….If they were all one member, where would the body be? But now there are many members, but one body.”
1 Cor.12: 14,19
There is a wisdom of the body that we would do well to heed. Dr. Paul Brand has given a gift to us all by sharing his insights and observations on the ameba and white cell, which are particularly poignant in the present national crisis.
The ameba and the white blood cell are similar in appearance, but are paradoxes of purpose. The ameba is a self-contained organism and alone performs all the basic functions of life, independent of other cells, except to feed on them for its own sustenance. This is a common depiction of what many would call ‘freedom’.
The white blood cell, which in appearance resembles the ameba, is far less free; its duties determined by a larger organism; a larger purpose, sometimes requiring the sacrifice of its life for the sake of that organism. “Although more limited in self-expression, the white cell performs a singularly vital function. The ameba flees danger; the white cell moves toward it. A white cell can keep alive a person like Beethoven or Newton or Einstein… or you and me….The cell is the basic unit of an organism; it can live for itself, or it can help form and sustain the larger organism.”
This living lesson from the body has application to our larger, national crisis of the “trend toward dividing people into ever-smaller groups, each with its own particular grievance and narrative, [which] comes at the expense of the unifying identity that all democracies need. This is especially true in the United States, where ‘we the people’ has no ethnic, national or religious basis. We reinforce those divisions at our peril”. Such is the clarion call sounded by former secretary of State, Condoleezza Rice.
The insidious encroachment of critical race and critical gender theories, which pit races and sexes against each other by labeling them “oppressors” and the “oppressed”, has reinterpreted society and history in terms of this “struggle”. Without a vote, without legislation, without constitutional or popular support, this has become the prevalent and preferred creed of our academic, government, educational, and corporate institutions.
While ostensibly looking to promote “diversity and inclusion”, it has had the tragic and paradoxical effect of inflaming ancient grievances and widening the schisms in our culture. It is an ideology without redemption, and those who don’t subscribe to it are maligned as racists, or misogynists, adding to the burgeoning ‘cancel culture’ victim lists.
A cell has the potential to be part of the body as a loyalist, which is the default nature of cells. But with the influence of a germinal or epigenetic mutation of its DNA, it can also become a cancer cell, intent only on its own survival. It will thrive and grow large at the expense of its host organism, like a parasite, until, blindly clinging to its own life, the cancer kills the host that gave it birth. In the effort to save its life, it will lose it. Our own biology holds the answer to our national dilemma, writ large in our being, by the Author and Architect of our true liberty.