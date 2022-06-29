Harris: 'Woke' labels fall away in the operating room

“Shall then this man go hungry, here in lands

Blest by his honor, builded by his hands?

Do something for him: let him never be

Forgotten: let him have his daily bread;

He who has fed us, let him now be fed.

Let us remember his tragic lot —

Remember, or else be ourselves forgot!”

— Edwin Markham, “The Forgotten Man”

“ There are no ordinary people. You have never talked to a mere mortal.”

— C.S. Lewis, “The Weight of Glory”

In these “woke” days of Critical Race Theory permeating the culture, we are being conditioned to view each other as either one of ‘the oppressed’ or one of ‘the oppressors.’ No wonder people are so angry; on the verge of a volcanic eruption at the slightest provocation. Add to the mix the mounting problems of inflation, exorbitant price of gas, rising lawlessness and reduced policing, the threat of another pandemic, radical polarization of our society on issues of abortion, gun control, and sexuality and you have the current volatile brew of culture Americanus.

It is therefore easy to forget that each one of us is more than just the category we are assigned by those who would like to render us invisible by a label. How easily we dismiss another person with the invectives of convenience: “deplorables,” “trash,” “Neanderthals,” and so on. In the flurry of ad hominem attacks, and vilification of those who don’t share our perspective or worldview, we fail to realize that we cannot tear down another person without diminishing ourselves in the process.

“There are no “ordinary people”; no mere mortals. C.S. Lewis expounds in his book, “The Weight of Glory“: “Nations, cultures, arts, civilizations — these are mortal, and their life is to ours as the life of a gnat. But it is immortals with whom we joke with, work with, marry, snub and exploit — immortal horrors or everlasting splendors. This does not mean that we are to be perpetually solemn. We must play. But our merriment must be of that kind (and it is, in fact, the merriest kind) which exists between people who have, from the outset, taken each other seriously — no flippancy, no superiority, no presumption.”

I have practiced surgery in southwest Virginia for over two decades where we straddle the “digital divide”; taking care of the sophisticated, tech-savvy professional patients from the Radford University and Virginia Tech communities, as well as caring for the simple, hard-working folk from Appalachia in Bland and Wytheville counties. In 42 years of practice, one thing I have learned is that when someone is in pain, all the labels fall away. Caste, class, and tribe are completely irrelevant before the Great Common Denominator of pain. Biliary colic, appendicitis, small bowel obstruction all present with pain that is non-discriminatory, afflicting all with equal misery. Before you is a person; a human being who just wants to get better. At that moment, it does not matter that I am Black, because for the next few hours or days, we will become a team, my patient and I, and we will journey together through the peri-operative physiologic storm that is the response to illness as well as the controlled trauma of surgery, until my patient is back on his or her feet.

And even when I see them back for follow up, there is a bond that transcends political preference, tribe, racial castes and social class. We have come through that experience together as teammates. I have good friends in my life now that I first met as my patient. That’s what happens when we learn what it is to be a human being, and start to see things from both sides; as a fellow immortal.

Seeing people beyond the labels assigned them does not require an operation. It only requires that we make the choice to see people as people. They are who we are. In the words of Markham: “Remember or else be ourselves forgot.”

Harris is a retired general surgeon and Associate Professor of Surgery at Carilion Virginia Tech School of Medicine. The former chief of staff and attending general surgeon at Carilion New River Valley Medical Center, he is a past president of the Virginia Surgical Society and of the Virginia Chapter of the American College of Surgeons.