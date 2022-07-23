Harrison: Risk protection orders save lives

From 2013-20, 626 people who posed a risk of mass shooting had their firearms temporarily removed by an Extreme Risk Protection Order. That’s 9.5% of all ERPOs granted by a court, a much greater percentage than was anticipated. Of the 626 cases, 21% had targeted K-12 schools. These are some preliminary conclusions of researchers from eight universities who surveyed six states as reported in a Wall Street Journal commentary on April 20. A final report will be issued soon.

The July 2 and July 5 articles in the Roanoke Times about Extreme Risk Protection Orders (Virginia labels its version “Substantial Risk Order”) address an important tool to help reduce gun violence that plagues America far more than it does any other developed country. The articles also show there is confusion about both the purpose and effectiveness of ERPOs. Their purpose is to help lower the occurrence of crime. They are about crime prevention, not arrest and prosecution after a crime has been committed.

Most gun deaths are suicides. The articles discuss mental illness as if it were a significant cause of gun crimes against others. It is not. Fewer than 5% of gun homicides are committed by someone who has a diagnosable mental illness. The American Psychological Association reminds us of that after well publicized shootings. Those who are mentally ill are far more likely to be a victim of crime than they are to be the perpetrator. ERPOs address behavior, not a medical condition. Focusing the discussion on mental illness ignores the other 95% of gun homicides and significantly limits the public’s understanding of ERPOs.

ERPOs are a court order. Unlike some states, Virginia does not allow an individual to file an ERPO petition with the court. Virginia only allows law enforcement, the commonwealth’s attorney or a judge to initiate the proceeding.

The effectiveness of ERPOs ultimately rests first with each of us: see something — say something. If someone we know is exhibiting behavior that indicates threat to self or others, or if we see a post online of someone threatening a gun crime, it is our responsibility to report it to authorities.

It then becomes the responsibility of law enforcement to act on the information provided. As the articles importantly note, ERPOs have been issued by a court a significant number of times across the state, but infrequently in the Roanoke and New River Valleys. ERPOs are still new in Virginia. If law enforcement has not yet received training about ERPOs, does not understand their scope and effectiveness, or is otherwise dismissive, then notify the commonwealth’s attorney, who will likely better understand their importance.

Gun violence is a complex issue that requires a multifaceted solution. ERPOs are one important and effective tool to help reduce occurrences of both suicide and homicide, including school shootings. With the simple act of reporting a threat, each of us has the ability to do our part to curb gun violence and save lives.