Harrison: The importance of safe anesthesia during dental care

Attitudes and habits established at an early age are critical in maintaining good oral health throughout life. While establishing good habits early, it is also important to know how to keep your child’s teeth healthy and ensure they have access to safe dental care in Virginia.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, tooth decay is one of the most common chronic diseases in childhood. Children who have poor oral health often miss more school and receive lower grades than children who don’t. Untreated cavities can cause pain, infections, and can lead to problems eating, speaking, and learning.

Speaking as Government Relations Committee Co-Chair of the Virginia Association of Nurse Anesthetists and as a parent, it’s important that in addition to teaching your children good dental habits, you remember to work with their dental team to make sure the delivery of sedation or anesthesia care is provided by a qualified, licensed anesthesia professional such as a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA). Although it’s generally thought of for adult dental procedures, many children receive sedation and anesthesia, even for what would be considered routine dental care, due to special needs, fear, anxiety, or procedural pain.

This increases the complexity of care and emphasizes the importance that sedation and anesthesia are provided by an anesthesia professional, such as a CRNA, who is focused only on patient safety, monitoring, and vigilance. As a CRNA, I have provided moderate sedation to dental patients in Midlothian, VA for over 20 years, ensuring safe access to care for children, adults and patients with special needs.

CRNAs are highly educated, trained, and qualified anesthesia experts. They provide more than 50 million anesthetics per year in the United States, working in every setting in which anesthesia is delivered. They also deliver quality care to rural and other medically underserved areas, where they ensure access to anesthesia care to populations that would otherwise have to travel significant distances from their homes for treatment.

Patients who require sedation or anesthesia for dental procedures can count on a CRNA to stay with them throughout their procedure, advocate on their behalf, and provide high-quality, patient-centered care. CRNAs are proud to serve patients in communities throughout our state, working with dentists to provide important access to safe, cost-effective dental services.

Establishing healthy habits early, like regular brushing and flossing, is essential to maintaining good oral health. But when the need arises, you also want your child to have a dental team, including a CRNA, that is working together to deliver safe, quality dental care.

Harrison, a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist, has practiced for 43 years for both civilian and military patients in Germany, Maryland, North Carolina and Virginia. She retired in 2016 from a 26-year career in the U.S. Navy. She currently practices dental anesthesia in the Richmond area.