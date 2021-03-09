Hartman: Best ways to treat addiction

Misinformation is dangerous. Educating the public about treatment best practices using accurate facts is vital to the welfare of those who are ill and in need of health care services.
I am deeply disappointed with Maurice Fisher’s commentary about treatment for persons with an opioid use disorder (“Suboxone: Doctors as drug dealers,” March 4 commentary). It does, however, present an opportunity to rectify the wrong. The views stated by Fisher perpetuate a number of myths and reflect a harmful stigma against persons in active addiction and those who provide treatment.
Wrongful accusation: Medicaid does not provide oversight for office-based opioid treatment services for Medicaid members and is wasteful.
Fact: the Virginia Department of Medical Assistance Services has created the ARTS (Addiction and Recovery Treatment Services) Initiative that established a pathway for providing comprehensive care to persons struggling with an opioid use disorder.
These policies require co-located therapy, so that the needed life skills strengthening and trauma-based counseling, relapse prevention and support can be accessed at the same facility as the medication management (either naltrexone or buprenorphine) that is prescribed at the outpatient office. The new Medicaid policies (effective April 2017) allow for care coordination to be reimbursed, making it possible to provide a comprehensive approach to care, addressing factors that challenge a person’s recovery: homelessness, lack of internet, unemployment, transportation, child welfare issues and legal complications.
The ARTS Initiative also created a highly effective, reimbursable peer recovery service opportunity. Our taxpayer dollars are spent on patients who did not choose their disease—Fisher’s characterization doesn’t capture the very biological nature of having an opioid use disorder. It is biopsychosocial—complex and often successfully managed when the medication is combined with the comprehensive care now made possible through Medicaid’s ARTS Initiative.
The program derided by Fisher is in fact one of the best advances in the field of addiction treatment, recognized nationally as a set of policies that increase access to care and to best practice treatment, as endorsed by the field of addiction medicine.
Casting aspersions as Fisher has done in print in The Roanoke Times denigrating health care professionals, who are dedicated to successful patient outcomes, saving lives through the best practices in medical care, is not just disheartening, but is outright harmful.
The latest statistics from the Virginia Department of Health points to an excess of 2,200 Virginians having died from an overdose in the past year. The highest number of Virginians lost to drug overdoses on record. Buprenorphine is an essential part of the solution.
Medicaid’s model for office-based opioid treatment is an important breakthrough in advancing evidence-based treatment. The misstatements by Fisher would be retracted if he met individuals successfully managing their disease of addiction through these comprehensive outpatient medication-assisted treatment programs.
Instead of disparaging the treatments that work and those individuals actively suffering from addiction’s cognitive, socioemotional, and physical impacts (not to mention the legal and financial devastation), we need to put in headlines the hope for successful recovery that these comprehensive treatment programs provide. We all have a part to play to remove barriers to addiction disease management—barriers like stigma and misinformation.
Hartman is an Assistant Professor at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine.