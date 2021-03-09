Hartman: Best ways to treat addiction

The ARTS Initiative also created a highly effective, reimbursable peer recovery service opportunity. Our taxpayer dollars are spent on patients who did not choose their disease—Fisher’s characterization doesn’t capture the very biological nature of having an opioid use disorder. It is biopsychosocial—complex and often successfully managed when the medication is combined with the comprehensive care now made possible through Medicaid’s ARTS Initiative.

The program derided by Fisher is in fact one of the best advances in the field of addiction treatment, recognized nationally as a set of policies that increase access to care and to best practice treatment, as endorsed by the field of addiction medicine.

Casting aspersions as Fisher has done in print in The Roanoke Times denigrating health care professionals, who are dedicated to successful patient outcomes, saving lives through the best practices in medical care, is not just disheartening, but is outright harmful.

The latest statistics from the Virginia Department of Health points to an excess of 2,200 Virginians having died from an overdose in the past year. The highest number of Virginians lost to drug overdoses on record. Buprenorphine is an essential part of the solution.