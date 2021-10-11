Hartmann: Roanoke County school officials lack understanding for students with autism

One thing is very clear when it comes to autism; evidence demonstrates that behavior is communication. The Positive Behavior Support Plan must take this into consideration when deciding support strategies that work for that individual child. These support strategies must be adopted across all environments, including at school, home, and in the community. The PBS is a flexible working document that can change in days, weeks, and over the years. It must take into consideration specifics related to the child, and be open to adaptations, modifications and adjustments as needed. Some supports under the PBS would include sensory diets, schedules with planned breaks, even planned “pull outs” from the regular classroom, and the employment of a classroom aide to guide/direct/monitor/assist the child. The aide would work closely with the staff, including the regular education classroom teacher, the special education teacher, the principal of the school, speech therapist, and others, including the child’s classmates.