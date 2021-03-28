Harvey: A public health approach to gun volence

Some of the challenges to conversations about gun violence are constitutional, as the Second Amendment grants an individual’s right to possess firearms. But this doesn’t fully explain America’s inability to have a meaningful conversation about a crisis that is a leading cause of death and injury. Too many times, proposals designed to reduce gun violence are framed by gun-rights advocates as an inevitable first step to the confiscation of all guns. By opposing any gun regulation, the only answer groups like the NRA offer is for more people to have guns. After all, “the only thing that stops a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun” — or so we’re told. But since we’re also told, “guns don’t kill people, people kill people,” perhaps we’ll be forgiven for asking, “Which is it?”

The prevalence of slogans like these reveals how our imaginations are formed to believe that our own righteous violence will overcome the despicable violence of our enemies. The myth of redemptive violence tempts us to place our hope in a hero who will use violence to overcome a seemingly indestructible villain. By carrying a gun, we seek to become the “good guy” who swoops in to save the day by killing the “bad guy.”