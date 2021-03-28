Harvey: A public health approach to gun volence

Over the last 12 months, the United States mobilized to fight the greatest public health emergency of our generation. Physical distancing and mask wearing became the norm while the pharmaceutical industry marshaled its resources to develop effective vaccines against the novel coronavirus in record-setting time.
But while our attention has been focused on the more than 500,000 persons who have died from COVID-19 in America alone, deaths from gun violence continued unabated, including recent mass shootings in Atlanta and Boulder, Colorado. While mass-casualty shootings such as these attract much attention, the majority of the more than 40,000 annual gun deaths are suicides, a largely silent epidemic exacerbated when the often impulsive nature of suicide meets the high lethality of guns. Most of the remainder are homicides, accidental shootings and self-defense — the types of violence that largely inform our attitudes about guns and gun control.
For persons age 15-24, the statistics are especially bleak: gun-related homicide is the fourth leading cause of death for non-Hispanic whites, the second leading cause of death for Hispanics, and the leading cause of death for non-Hispanic Blacks.
The differences in how these two health crises are approached is striking. While the focus on the COVID-19 pandemic appears to have the virus in retreat, strategies for addressing gun violence remain stuck in the mire of old thinking, partisan politics and deep-pocketed lobbyists.
Some of the challenges to conversations about gun violence are constitutional, as the Second Amendment grants an individual’s right to possess firearms. But this doesn’t fully explain America’s inability to have a meaningful conversation about a crisis that is a leading cause of death and injury. Too many times, proposals designed to reduce gun violence are framed by gun-rights advocates as an inevitable first step to the confiscation of all guns. By opposing any gun regulation, the only answer groups like the NRA offer is for more people to have guns. After all, “the only thing that stops a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun” — or so we’re told. But since we’re also told, “guns don’t kill people, people kill people,” perhaps we’ll be forgiven for asking, “Which is it?”
The prevalence of slogans like these reveals how our imaginations are formed to believe that our own righteous violence will overcome the despicable violence of our enemies. The myth of redemptive violence tempts us to place our hope in a hero who will use violence to overcome a seemingly indestructible villain. By carrying a gun, we seek to become the “good guy” who swoops in to save the day by killing the “bad guy.”
The challenge with this myth is that it is actually part of the problem. The defensive use of firearms is quite rare, while the availability of a gun significantly increases accidental shootings, suicides and homicides. Studies show that small children likely know where your loaded firearm is “hidden,” while a woman is five times more likely to be killed in a domestic dispute if there is a gun in the home.
In Roanoke, the Gun Violence Prevention Commission recognizes that an investment in good public health practices is an effective prevention strategy for many diseases, including gun violence. Because of this, we are focusing on solutions that address community health, hoping to undercut the fear that leads people to seek safety in firearms.
Some of our proposals focus on comparatively simple community improvements like better lighting, stronger neighborhood associations, and the beautification of blighted properties. These approaches affirm that investing in good relationships with neighbors and valuing the places we live provides a positive antidote to the sickness of violence.
Other proposals are much more labor-intensive, such as developing strategies to prevent gang involvement and violence; the creation of a rapid response team to walk with a victim’s family after a shooting and hopefully break the cycle of revenge and retaliation; and in the creation and modeling of vocational programs to steer young people into well-paying jobs that provide a future with hope.
The COVID-19 pandemic has taught us that we can solve complex public health crises. By approaching gun violence as a public health issue — combined with the important work of meeting and loving our neighbors — we can move past false slogans and dismissive narratives to reduce the scourge of gun violence and together come closer to the dream of a beloved community.