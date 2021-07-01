Harvey: Gun violence committee invites help

On a more personal level, the commission seeks to build upon our strong personal connections so that everyone can live to their fullest potential here in the Star City.

One complicating factor that we face is a highly-charged political context that assumes any strategy to reduce gun violence is instead a back-door attempt to take away people’s guns.

Political controversies of our day have led to several incorrect assumptions about our work. As noted in both the task assigned to us and in the list of current projects below, the Gun Violence Prevention Commission does not exist to influence legislative policy about guns on any level.

Furthermore, while the Roanoke Police Department has been a helpful partner in updating the Commission on both the nature and occurrences of gun-related crime, the Commission operates independently of RPD.

Rather than being one more voice in a partisan debate, our vision involves bringing people together across neighborhood, racial, and socio-economic lines in a way that will benefit all our citizens.

While we wish there were steps or programs that would lead to an immediate reduction in gun violence, the fact is that this work will be neither easy nor rapid.