Harvey: Gun violence committee invites help

One of the greatest assets Roanoke offers its residents is the unique combination of urban living with a small-town feel.
Whether we’re enjoying dinner in our revitalized downtown, meetings friends in one of our many neighborhoods, schools, parks, or miles of greenway, or spending time in the mountains that surround our city, we understand how blessed we are to call Roanoke home.
It comes as no surprise, then, that we would find the recent rise in gun-related violence both concerning and even somewhat disorienting.
These acts of violence seem more like “big city” problems and offend our hometown sensibilities. Whether the gun violence is related to gang or drug activity, domestic abuse, or involves a child who finds an unsecured gun and accidentally harms himself or a friend, we wonder how life would be different had cooler heads and common sense prevailed.
Roanoke City Council established the Gun Violence Prevention Commission to accomplish several goals: to study the issue of gun violence in the community; to recommend strategies for prevention, intervention, and response to reduce both incidents of gun violence and address its effects on the community; and to work with citizens and community partners in developing programs that create meaningful opportunities for positive non-violent pathways for health and wholeness.
On a more personal level, the commission seeks to build upon our strong personal connections so that everyone can live to their fullest potential here in the Star City.
One complicating factor that we face is a highly-charged political context that assumes any strategy to reduce gun violence is instead a back-door attempt to take away people’s guns.
Political controversies of our day have led to several incorrect assumptions about our work. As noted in both the task assigned to us and in the list of current projects below, the Gun Violence Prevention Commission does not exist to influence legislative policy about guns on any level.
Furthermore, while the Roanoke Police Department has been a helpful partner in updating the Commission on both the nature and occurrences of gun-related crime, the Commission operates independently of RPD.
Rather than being one more voice in a partisan debate, our vision involves bringing people together across neighborhood, racial, and socio-economic lines in a way that will benefit all our citizens.
While we wish there were steps or programs that would lead to an immediate reduction in gun violence, the fact is that this work will be neither easy nor rapid.
Circumstances that lead persons to seek a violent response to any situation have complex, deeply rooted causes that will take our entire community working together for a long period of time to resolve.
To that end, we invite your help in the areas where our sub-committees are at work:
neighborhood outreach from the RESET volunteer team with neighbors experiencing the trauma of violence;
continued rapid response long-term care for families;
a mobile public art project traveling to neighborhoods throughout the city to provide creative expression in addressing violence and creating safer neighborhoods;
social-emotional learning programming for youth organizations;
basic trauma training workshops for the community (to register: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/becoming-trauma-informed-tickets-158600216517?fbclid=IwAR26_19xbPTv5Ozm3BZSRBq7pfxoIOaCKQL1N-vloyD_5cQBGY9VgUkzCf4)
community outreach events, including youth summits, to receive input on the Youth and Gang Violence Community Assessment
conversations with local businesses on partnerships with the Commission to provide workforce opportunities and mentoring for youth.
As part of our work, the commission recently announced the awarding of $65,000 in mini-grants to seventeen local non-profit and faith-based organizations directed toward prevention and intervention efforts to reduce gun violence. A summary of these awards can be found at: https://www.roanokeva.gov/civicalerts.aspx?aid=1517
More information is available at our website https://www.roanokeva.gov/2542/Gun-Violence-Task-Force or you may contact us at GVPC@roanokeva.gov.
Harvey is pastor of Oak Grove Church of the Brethren. He authored this on behalf of The Gun Violence Prevention Commission, whose members also include Roanoke Council Member Joe Cobb, Rabbi Kathy Cohen, Decca Knight, Elliott Major, Nicole Ross, Stacey Sheppard, Taisha Steele and Shakira Williams.