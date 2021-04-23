Hawks and Parsons:A Community that Needs the Most but has the Least

Every day, the students studying Human Services at Blue Ridge Community College (BRCC) are preparing to make a difference in the lives of community members.
It is the job of professors and mentors to make sure that they know the variety of specialties and options available to them once they have graduated.
Many students at BRCC hope to graduate and start a career in the “popular” areas or practices of social work: child welfare, drugs and alcohol (addictive behaviors), and family services. Though these are undeniably important areas, one population is left in desperate need of attention: the elderly.
Often, students don’t realize the potential of the continually growing field of long-term care. This Careers in Aging Week (April 18-24), it is important to share the career benefits, personal satisfaction and excitement that is offered through caring for the aging community. Those in this field know that they are making a critical difference in the lives of aging Virginians.
Many students are drawn to social work as a way to do good in the world and to have a direct impact in the health of the community around them. This noble goal can be achieved and provide an even more rewarding experience within the field of aging.
Working with the aging community does not mean that it is a slow, boring environment. On the contrary, social workers have to employ a broad range of specialties and problem-solving skills in a fast-paced environment on a daily basis while working with seniors.
The aging process affects physical, mental, and emotional well-being among many other factors. And social workers in this field have the ability to work in a multitude of environments; hospitals, government agencies, and long-term care facilities just to name a few
A study by the National Academies Aging and the Macroeconomy (www.nap.edu) predicted the problems that Baby Boomers are facing as this generation ages. Research shows that this population is in need of significant help psychologically, socially, and financially.
To combat this issue, a program was created for students at BRCC to specialize in aging as a social service. Unfortunately, due to a lack of interest, it had to be discontinued.
This demonstrates the problem once again, the need for students to consider a career in aging is increasingly important yet the motivation to participate still needs to grow.
To face this challenge, the government decided to take action. The COVID-19 pandemic made many legislators in the government recognize the critical need for those in aging services. Long-term care facilities, among other senior-care programs, were hit extremely hard by the pandemic and had to adjust practices and procedures to survive. As more people get vaccinated, restrictions adjusted in turn. Now, new legislation has been created to further say thank you and to support those holding a career in aging services as its critical position has been made clear.
Beginning July 1 of 2022, Virginia’s General Assembly will elevate aging services within state government to include considering the establishment of a separate agency for aging services. Additionally, the General Assembly directed the Department of Medical Assistance Services (DMAS) to work with nursing home stakeholders and Medicaid CCC Plus-managed organizations to develop a nursing home value-based purchasing program that would enhance funding for facilities meeting or exceeding performance threshold. This program would be implemented July 1, 2022.
Finally, more than $93 million combined from the general fund and from non-general funds will be added to the current nursing home per diem payment program—providing an increased payment add-on to approximately $15 a day in fiscal year 2022 to Virginia nursing homes.
A career in aging might not seem glamorous at first, but there is excitement, challenge, and most important opportunity. Opportunity for growth personally and professionally as you help to ensure that the members of your community can age with dignity and respect.
Hawks is a Professor of Human Services and Psychology with Blue Ridge Community College. Parsons is the Vice President and Legislative Counsel of LeadingAge Virginia, an association of not-for-profit aging services organizations serving residents across the senior care continuum.