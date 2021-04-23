Hawks and Parsons:A Community that Needs the Most but has the Least

Every day, the students studying Human Services at Blue Ridge Community College (BRCC) are preparing to make a difference in the lives of community members.

It is the job of professors and mentors to make sure that they know the variety of specialties and options available to them once they have graduated.

Many students at BRCC hope to graduate and start a career in the “popular” areas or practices of social work: child welfare, drugs and alcohol (addictive behaviors), and family services. Though these are undeniably important areas, one population is left in desperate need of attention: the elderly.

Often, students don’t realize the potential of the continually growing field of long-term care. This Careers in Aging Week (April 18-24), it is important to share the career benefits, personal satisfaction and excitement that is offered through caring for the aging community. Those in this field know that they are making a critical difference in the lives of aging Virginians.

Many students are drawn to social work as a way to do good in the world and to have a direct impact in the health of the community around them. This noble goal can be achieved and provide an even more rewarding experience within the field of aging.