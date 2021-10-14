Hayth: Bank of Botetourt CEO urges opposition to proposed IRS reporting legislation

There is also concern about the impact that this proposal would have on the unbanked and underbanked. Asking these groups to trust the IRS with more of their personal information would only add to the apprehension these groups already feel, and, as a result, cause them to be even more reluctant to have bank accounts.

The impact on average Americans and the safety and privacy of their financial information would not be mitigated by raising the reporting threshold to $10,000 or even higher. The proposal contemplates reporting on gross annual inflows and outflows of customer accounts. Consider a taxpayer who earns $18 an hour, has no other income, and pays rent and other living expenses — the sum of gross inflows and outflows after taxes would be around $60,000. Self-employed contractors who buy materials and install them for customers, will commonly have gross inflows and outflows that far exceed the income they earn. That is just an example — in the end, whether it is average workers or self-employed citizens, virtually all Americans will be subject to this new reporting.

For the IRS to design system capabilities to capture and report account inflows and outflows and other information is complex, expensive to maintain, and will take years to fully implement.